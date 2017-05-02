IPL 2017: Aakash Chopra names his best XI, picks Virat Kohli as the captain

New Delhi, May 2: Former India cricketer turned commentator Aakash Chopra has picked up his Playing XI from the tenth edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Chopra is part of the commentary panel in the ongoing cash-rich league, chose his dream XI in the tournament so far along with fellow commentator and former India captain Sunil Gavaskar. (IPL 2017: Sunil Gavaskar picks his dream XI)



Both the former cricketers were part of the experts panel in the live show Extra Innings T20. They were asked to chose cricketers playing in the ongoing tournament and name their own Playing XI. Only condition for them was that both the experts won't pick up same players.

Calling his side Aakash Chopra's I-Opener, the cricketer prefered Virat Kohli as the captain despite picking up Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner.

Chopra picked up four overseas players in Warner, Chris Morris, Nathan Coulter-Nile and Ben Stokes.

While the Indian players chosen by Chopra were Kohli, Robin Uthappa, Manish Pandey, Krunal Pandya, Kedar Jadhav, Kuldeep Yadav and Hardik Pandya.

Here's what Aakash Chopra's I-Opener looks like:

1. David Warner The Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper has led his team from the front and has scored 459 runs in 9 games in the tournament. Warner is in phenomenal form in the ongoing tournament. He's batting at average of 150.98 in IPL 10 and already has a century and three fifties under his belt so far. 2. Robin Uthappa The Kolkata Knight Riders opener is in a sublime form in the tournament, up in the order. The right-handed batsman has scored 384 runs in 10 games he has played, including 5 half-centuries, so far. 3. Virat Kohli (C) The Royal Challengers Bangalore captain may not be into best of form with the bat as well with his team's performance, but Chopra showed his faith in the 28-year-old's talent and capabilities. 4. Manish Pandey The young top batsman is the third batsman for Kolkata Knight Riders who's in top class form in the tournament. Pandey has scored 304 runs from 10 games he has played so far. 5. Krunal Pandya The all-rounder from Mumbai Indians has emerged as a match-winner for the side. He has picked up crucial wickets, whenever the team needed, and scored runs too. 6. Ben Stokes The costliest player of IPL 2017 has justified every bit of the penny that RPS invested him. The English all-rounder has lived up to the expectations and won his team matches with both bat as well as ball. 7. Kedar Jadhav The wicket-keeper batsman from Royal Challengers Bangalore has been in good touch this season, despite, his team not doing well in the tournament so far. Jadhav has played some big shots lower down the order. 8. Chris Morris The Delhi Daredevils' all-rounder has done well with the bat as well as with the ball for his team. However, he hasn't been utilised very well by his team in the tournament as far as his batting exploits are concerned. 9. Nathan Coulter-Nile The Kolkata Knight Riders' speedster is in great form in this season and proved his mettle with the ball whenever he's played. 10. Kuldeep Yadav The young left-arm spinner from Kolkata Knight Riders has been very effective and economical for the side in the tournament so far. His has duped several batsmen with his variations and played a crucial role in KKR's success in IPL 10. 11. Hardik Pandya The Mumbai Indians all-rounder was picked up by Aakash Chopra as a pacer who is capable of hitting big shots lower down the order. Just like his brother, Krunal, Hardik has also had a great season so far.

