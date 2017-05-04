IPL 2017: 4 likely teams for IPL Playoffs

New Delhi, May 4: Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) continued their surge in the points-table with three back to back wins in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017.

With a four-wicket win against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), which is placed above them in the table, RPS have taken a giant stride towards sealing a berth in the playoffs.

So far, Mumbai Indians (MI) is the only side which has qualified into the playoffs stage after securing the required 16 points. MI, who are in prime form this season, have played just 10 games and made it to the playoffs.

MI are placed at the top of the table and it seems that replacing them from the top slot is almost impossible. They are a balanced side and every player in the team is capable of winning the match on his own.

So far the other three teams that seem to be in contention for the playoff are Kolkata Knight Riders, Rising Pune Supergiant and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Top four teams from the league stages qualify for the playoffs stage in the cash-rich league.

Top two teams will clash with each other in the '1st Qualifier' where the team ending up on the losing side will get a second chance to make it to the finals by playing in the '2nd Qualifier' game.

Teams at third and fourth position in the table would face each other in the 'Eliminator' match and the winner among these two will play the second qualfier with the loser of the first qualifier.

Here's how these four teams have performed so far in the IPL 2017 (Till May 4):

Mumbai Indians Rohit Sharma-led side became the first team to qualify for the playoffs after defeating Royal Challengers Bangalore by 5 wickets. Mumbai have lost just two, both games against Rising Pune Supergiant, off the 10 matches played so far. They have won 8 matches, most by any team in the tournament, so far. With 16 points, MI are sitting at the top of the points-table and looking at the kind of form they are in, it's highly unlikely they will be unseated from their position. Kolkata Knight Riders After Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders is the another two-time IPL champion side which looks in the contention of the playoffs. With 7 wins and four losses from 11 games played so far, Kolkata are currently placed at second position in the table as they have 14 points. The KKR suffered two back-to-back defeats, else they too would have made it to the playoffs and seated themselves at the top of the table. Kolkata have performed reasonably well under the leadership of their skipper Gautam Gambhir and look a top contenders for the title this year. Rising Pune Supergiant They were not considered in contention of the playoffs early on in the tournament. But suddenly, Rising Pune Supergiant did a turnaround and started winning, as a result they are now placed at third position in the table with 12 points from 11 games (6 wins and 5 losses). The Steve Smith-led side started performing as a unit in the second-leg of the tournament and hasn't looked back. RPS have registered three wins in a row to present themselves as a contenders for the title. However, their batting still remains a concern and that needs to be resolved in the remaining games. They need to win two more games to get those 16 points to make it to the playoffs. Sunrisers Hyderabad The defending champions, Sunrisers Hyderabad have been in great form this season as well. With 13 points from 11 games (6 wins, 5 losses & 1 no result) they are present at the fourth spot in the table. Given the kind of form they are in, there is a high possibility that this David Warner-led side will easily make it to the playoffs and can even end up at first or second position in the table. Warner is leading his team from the front and every member of the team is in red-hot form. The top run-scorer (Warner) and leading wicket-taker (Bhuvneshwar Kumar) in the tournament are from this team. Kings XI Punjab Kings XI Punjab have a chance to make it to the playoffs stage if they win four of the five remaining games they are yet to play. Presently, KXIP are placed at fifth in the points-table with 8 points from 9 games (4 wins and 5 losses) but they have 5 more matches to play. But, the Glenn Maxwell-led team hasn't been a consistent side, and that has been it's biggest drawback. However, if they still manage to win all their remaining matches then KXIP could displace any of the team above them to make it to the playoffs.

OneIndia News