IPL 2017: 10 fastest centuries in IPL history; Chris Gayle is the 'Universe Boss'

New Delhi, April 30: One of the major reasons for the popularity of Twenty20 cricket is because this format guarantees explosive batting and stroke plays from the batsmen.

Shorter boundaries and the fielding restrictions are tailor-made for batsmen for it helps them to play big shots all around the park.



The Indian Premier League (IPL) in its history of 10 years has witnessed some power hitting and incredible batting performances.

On their day, batsmen have unleashed mayhem and put their batting exploits on display.

On Sunday (April 30) night, Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner slammed a marauding 50-ball 126 against table-toppers Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in an IPL 2017 league game.

The explosive left-handed batsman from Australia unleashed mayhem as he milked 10 fours and eight sixes at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

Opening the Hyderabad innings after being asked to bat by Kolkata captain Gautam Gambhir, the dimunitive batsman took on the offensive against the bowling side from the first over to bring up his hundred off 43 balls.

As Indian Premier League enters its tenth year, we look at the 10 fastest centuries slammed in the history of the league (As on April 30, 2017):

1. Chris Gayle (30 balls), IPL 2013: RCB Vs Pune Warriors 'Universe Boss' Chris Gayle holds the record for the fastest century in IPL history. The Royal Challengers Bangalore opener smashed a hundred off 30 balls, which till date is the fastest ton in any format of professional cricket, against Pune Warriors, now defunct. Scorecard Gayle went on slamming 175 off 66 on this very day and it also remains the highest individual T20 total. 2. Yusuf Pathan: (37 balls), IPL 2010: RR Vs MI The Baroda all-rounder unleashed his supreme hitting skills against Mumbai Indians bowling skills. Yusuf Pathan smashed 37-ball 100 and hit eight sixes and nine fours in his knock. Watching the exceptional batting performance in a remarkable 213-run chase the then RR captain Shane Warne described Pathan's innings as the best he had seen in his career. Scorecard 3. David Miller (38 balls), IPL 2013: KXIP Vs RCB It was the match when South Africa swashbuckler David Miller announced his arrival in the IPL and lived up to his reputation of a destructive batsman. He came in to bat at a position when his side were struggling and still needed 140 to win. Then came a David Miller special as he pulled off one of the most memorable run-chases in the history of the game. Miller unleashed himself in the 14th over and smashed 38-ball 101 to helped his team win the match with two overs to spare. Scorecard 4. Adam Gilchrist (42 balls), IPL 2008: Deccan Chargers Vs MI The veteran Australian opener Adam Gilchrist smashed 42-ball 100 to take Deccan Chargers, now defunct, to 10-wicket victory against Mumbai Indians. Chasing a target of 154, Gilchrist's onslaught ensured his team reached home in just 12 overs at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Gilchrist smashed 10 sixes and nine fours in his unbeaten 155-run stand with VVS Laxman, who had to score just 37 from his bat. Scorecard 5. AB de Villiers (42 balls), IPL 2016: RCB Vs Gujarat Lions Both Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers struck centuries as RCB posted 248/3 in 20 overs against Gujarat Lions at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium. It seemed as if there was race between the two batsmen as to who'll take less balls to touch the triple-figure mark. Finally, it was Mr 360, who completed his ton from just 42 deliveries. The South Africa captain struck 12 sixes and 10 fours in his knock of 129 from 52 deliveries. Demolished by the onslaught of De Villiers and Kohli, Gujarat lost the match by 144 runs. Scorecard 6. David Warner (43 balls), IPL 2017: SRH Vs KKR The crowd at Hyderabad witnessed a belligerent knock from Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner as he single-handedly plundered Kolkata Knight Riders bowlers. The Australia opener smashed 100 off 43 balls and went on scoring 126 from 50 balls. Such was the ferociousness of Warner's knock that he smashed eight sixes and ten boundaries in his innings and completed his ton in the 11th over itself. Scorecard 7. Sanath Jayasuriya (45 balls), IPL 2008: MI Vs CSK The veteran Sri Lanka opener Sanath Jayasuriya smashed a 45-ball 100 against MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings in the first edition of the IPL. Chasing a target of 157, Jayasuriya scored 114 off 48 deliveries and ensured Mumbai Indians win the game by 9 wickets with 25 balls to spare. Image Courtesy: BCCI Scorecard 8. Murali Vijay (46 balls), IPL 2010: CSK Vs Rajasthan Royals Murali Vijay shrugged off the tag of being just a Test player in style when he smashed his first T20 century in 46 deliveries. The right-handed batsman from Tamil Nadu slammed brilliant 127 against Rajasthan Royals as CSK plundered 155 in the last ten overs to post a huge 246/5. Vijay plundered eight fours and eleven sixes in his knock. Naman Ojha and Shane Watson set the tone for a remarkable run chase but Doug Bollinger's 2/15 ensured CSK won the match by 27 runs. Scorecard 9. Chris Gayle (46 balls), IPL 2015: RCB Vs KXIP 'Universe Boss' Chris Gayle hasn't just earned the reputation of being most destructive T20 batsman in the world. During match against Kings XI Punjab in the IPL 2015, Gayle unleashed himself to slam his fifth century, and third at M Chinnaswamy stadium. He started his innings cautiously but completed his ton in just 46 deliveries. Gayle was dismissed at 117 off 57 balls. It was Gayle's power hitting that took RCB to 226 and they won the match by 138 runs. Scorecard 10. Chris Gayle (46 balls), IPL 2011: RCB Vs KXIP IPL 2011 was the year of Chris Gayle, when he smashed two centuries and scored 608 runs while playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore. It was his second century of the tournament when Gayle took IPL storm as he plundered a 46-ball century against Kings XI Punjab. The Jamaican swashbuckler struck 107 off 49 deliveries despite the fact that he took 13 balls to get his first six runs. Gayle emerged as the highest run-scorer of IPL 2011. Scorecard

