Injured Chris Woakes out of Champions Trophy

London, June 2: England pacer Chris Woakes will not take further take part in the Champions Trophy after suffering a side strain in the tournament opener against Bangladesh.

CT 17 special site; Schedule and squads; Photos

"A scan has confirmed that Chris Woakes sustained a left side strain in yesterday's (June 1) ICC Champions Trophy match against Bangladesh.

"The injury means Woakes will miss the rest of England's participation in the Champions Trophy," said ECB in a statement.

"An update on a replacement for the seamer for the remainder of the tournament will follow in due course," it added.

Woakes could only bowl two overs against Bangladesh yesterday. England eventually won the game by eight wickets.

PTI