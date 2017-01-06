Indian team selection meeting delayed due to 'logistical issues'

Mumbai, Jan 6: The Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) selection committee meeting to pick India's limited overs squads for the home series against England was delayed due to "logistical issues".

The selection panel, headed by MSK Prasad, was to start the meeting on Friday (January 6) at 12.30 PM IST at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai. However, due to "logistical issues", the meeting had not started till 2.30 PM IST.

According to some reports, there is confusion whether the meeting should take place or not due to the recommendations by the Justice RM Lodha Panel Committee. Also there were reports that 2 selectors were yet to reach Mumbai and hence the delay.

BCCI is yet to fully comply with Justice Lodha panel's recommendations. On Monday (January 2), due to this, the Supreme Court sacked president Anurag Thakur and secretary Ajay Shirke.

According to a TV report, there were "technical issues" surrounding the meeting. As per the Lodha panel, the BCCI can have only a 3-member committee with only Test cricketers. As per the panel, current selectors Jatin Paranjpe and Gagan Khoda have to resign since they have not played Tests.

Also a report said, without the consent of president and secretary, the selection panel's meeting cannot take place. However, reports emerged that Lodha panel had given a go-ahead to conduct the selection committee meeting after BCCI CEO Rahul Johri had written to them.

In a media advisory on Tuesday (January 4), BCCI had said the selection committee would meet in Mumbai at 12.30 PM IST and chairman Prasad was to address the media at 1.30 PM IST.

India and England will play 3 One Day Internationals and 3 Twenty20 Internationals from January 15 in Pune. Mahendra Singh Dhoni recently stepped down as captain. The selectors are set to name Virat Kohli as skipper.

