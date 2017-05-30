Indian kids to benefit from 'Master Class with Michael Clarke' in Australia

New Delhi, May 30: India's sports and entertainment company, Dunamis Sportainment in their endeavour to impart quality cricket training have joined hands with Kolkata's Aditya School of Sports for a unique training camp with Michael Clarke Cricket Academy in Sydney.

The training camp baptised as "Master Class with Michael Clarke" will be held under the personal guidance and watchful eyes of the former Australian captain himself and will see multiple batches of 30 kids travel Down Under to refine their skills in a bid to become world class cricketers for a 12-day long programme, a press release said on Tueday (May 30).

The camp will start soon and the first batch of cricketers will travel to the iconic city of Sydney on first week of July.

"It is indeed a matter of great pleasure for me that I have been presented with this opportunity of being able to impart training to the young and talented cricketers from India. There is no doubt that India is a nursery of cricketing talents and I am sure with right kind of training, they will do justice to their talents," the 2015 ICC World Cup winning captain said.

"I am quite optimistic that after they are through with their camp, they will go back as much better cricketers and develop into top class professionals and take a huge step towards representing Team India," Clarke further added.

Dunamis have played a stellar role in making this association come to fruition and believes that it will pave a better path for these upcoming stars.

"It is a great opportunity for upcoming cricketers from India to learn the nuances of the game better from the legend himself. We trust the association will transform the aspiring boys and girls into a better and complete athlete," CEO of Dunamis Sportainment, Mr. Abhishek Misra said.

Clarke, who has appeared in more than 100 Tests and 245 ODIs, is one of the most successful Australian captains and is managed by Dunamis, which takes care of all his public appearances and brand endorsements in India.

OneIndia News