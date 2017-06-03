Indian captain Virat Kohli dismisses rift with coach Anil Kumble

London, June 3: Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli has openly denied any rift with coach Anil Kumble ahead of their crucial Champions Trophy opener against rivals Pakistan.

CT 17 Special site; Schedule and Squads; No rift between Kumble and Kohli: BCCI

The story about a probable rift between the coach and the captain of the Indian team had grabbed the headlines in the past few days. [Kumble not keen on continuing as coach]

But on the eve of an epic clash between India and Pakistan on June 4 in Champions Trophy 2017, Virat Kohli addressed the media and clarified the issue.

Speaking to the media, Kohli said: "There are no problems within the team and people are just making things up. There are agreements and disagreements within the team and that is basic human nature.

"If something put in place as process I don't see why people are creating so many speculations, it's been followed last time as well.

"The problem is that people here lack patience and they talk about things without having any knowledge about it. Unfortunately, the worst part is that if what they say comes out to be wrong, they don't have the courage to own it up.

"Even at our homes, we don't agree with all the things but that doesn't mean there is a problem in the family."

The Indian skipper seemed straight forward in his statement and also took a dig at the Indian fans and media who did all these speculations before a major tournament like Champions Trophy.

It was much-needed gesture shown by Virat as the uneasy atmosphere was not right before a crucial match like tomorrows.

Anil Kumble's tenure as the Indian coach will end after the Champions Trophy. BCCI has already invited applications for the post.

OneIndia News