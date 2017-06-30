India will test youngsters in run-up to World Cup 2019, says chief selector MSK Prasad

Tirupati, June 30: Chairman of Selectors MSK Prasad on Friday (June 30) said young players would be given chances to play for the country in the run-up to the 2019 ICC World Cup to be held in England to enable them gain experience before the showpiece event.

India was slated to play as many as 55 one-day internationals between now and the World Cup and some new players would be given chances so as to enable them gain experience, he said.

He was talking to reporters after offering worship at the famous Lord Venkateswara temple in Tirumala near here.

"Such a move would make sure that the new players can acquire skills and gain experience by featuring in some 40 to 50 matches by the time the World Cup is held," he said.

His remarks assume significance as former India captain MS Dhoni used to harp on including players with experience of 40-50 matches for big tournaments like the World Cup.

About the loss in the ICC Champions Trophy final to Pakistan, he said it was unfortunate after the team had played well earlier. The team did well in all the three areas - batting, bowling and fielding, he added.

"It is unfortunate that the team lost the final. Overall, we did well. We must take positives from the tournament and look to correct the mistakes with an eye on the next World Cup," he said.

"BCCI would plan an all-round strategy for the team after identifying the shortcomings," Prasad said. The former India wicketkeeper had arrived here with family members last evening and reached the Tirumala hills on foot by climbing the around 3,500 steps.

PTI