India Vs West Indies: Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni visit Dwayne Bravo's residence for dinner with teammates

Port of Spain, June 27: Team India left for Antigua where they would play third and fourth one-day international (ODI) games against West Indies of the ongoing series.

India Vs WI: Series Schedule

Before leaving for their next destination, the Indian cricketers paid a visit to the houses of their West Indian counterparts in Trinidad.

Indian cricketers spent some quality time with the families of Dwayane Bravo and Kieron Pollard before setting off for Antigua.

(MS Dhoni and Shikhar Dhawan's kids bond)

Skipper Virat Kohli, his predecessor MS Dhoni, Ajinkya Rahane and Shikhar Dhawan visited Bravo's residence, while Hardik Pandya went to his Mumbai Indians' teammate Pollard's house for dinner.

Bravo is a good friend of Dhoni as they have together played for Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings. Bravo visits Dhoni's residence in Ranchi whenever he's in India and the former India cricketer reciprocated the gesture.

Dhoni's wife Sakshi also joined her husband to the dinner and even shared an adorable image with Bravo's son.

Team India left for Antigua on the next day after attending the dinner at Bravo's residence. Dhoni and his teammate Shikhar Dhawan's family were seen spending quality time as they traveled to Antigua from Trinidad.

Dhawan's son Zoravar was seen having a blast with Dhoni's daughter Ziva. The two kids were seen having fun during Team India's journey to their next destination.

Here are the images:

OneIndia News