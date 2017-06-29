India Vs West Indies: Virat Kohli and boys practicing hard in the nets ahead of 3rd ODI

North Sound (Antigua), June 29: After a small break, Team India have started spending time in the nets and prepared for the third one-day international (ODI) game against West Indies, scheduled on June 30.

Team led by skipper Virat Kohli was seen sweating it out in the nets and tried cover all the departments of the game on Wednesday (June 28).

The BCCI shared the images of the practice session of the Men In Blue. Kohli was seen taking some rest after a tiring session in the nets.

(Shikhar Dhawan trains at gym)

Shikhar Dhawan, who is in sublime form, was also seen working out on his batting skills ahead of match in Antigua.

The BCCI Twitter handle also posted images of pacers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Umesh Yadav honing their skills in the nets.

Here are the images of the cricketers sweating it out in the nets:

Earlier on Tuesday, Shikhar Dhawan shared a video with his teammates spending time at the gym. It was an off day for the boys after travelling to North Sound from Port of Spain.

Dhawan was seen working on his fitness in the gym with Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Kedar Jadhav and Bhuvneshwar Kumar on the off day.

India will play next two ODIs at the same venue and later head for Jamaica to play the fifth and final ODI and one-off T20I.

India lead the 5-match series 1-0 after winning the second ODI by a margin of 105 runs while the first ODI was washed out due to rain.

