India Vs West Indies: Shikhar Dhawan trains at gym with Hardik Pandya and Virat Kohli, shares video

Antigua, June 28: Team India have started preparing for the third one-day international (ODI) match against West Indies.

India opener Shikhar Dhawan, who is in a magnificent form, would once again be hoping to continue the purple patch and score runs in the upcoming match.

The Gabbar, he's fondly called, has hit the gym to begin his preparations for the third ODI as Men In Blue look to take a 2-0 lead against West Indies when they face each other.

The left-handed batsman posted a video on his Instagram handle where he, along with skipper Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh and Hardik Pandya, are seen spending time at the gym.

The southpaw was himself seen lifting weights during the exercise. Dhawan has been in enormous form and team would be hoping he continues the same way.

Dhawan captioned the video, "Off day or not, training is alwys on with fun !!"

Later, his teammate Hardik Pandya shared an selfie from their fitness session. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kedar Jadhav and Shikhar Dhawan could be seen in the image posted by Pandya. Looking at the image one could feel they were having gala time at the gym.

Pandya captioned, "Gym culture at its best with the team. What an atmosphere for the fitness aficionados. @imbhuvi @shikhardofficial @kedarjadhavofficial."

Team India will now face Jason Holder-led Windies side in the third ODI on Friday (June 30). The visitors won the second match by 105 runs while the first game was abandoned due to rain.

