India Vs West Indies: Shikhar Dhawan looks almost unrecognisable in this new selfie

Kingston (Jamaica), July 5: Shikhar Dhawan is one the most active India cricketers on social media. The left-handed opener never misses a chance to share some funny images on his accounts.

The 31-year-old southpaw, who is in Kingston (Jamaica) with the Indian squad to play the fifth and final ODI and one-off T20I against West Indies, has constantly posted pictures and videos on his Instagram handle.

In a latest such image, the cricketer has shared an almost unrecognisable selfie. Dhawan has used a filter to take this selfie while wishing a good night to his fans.

"Goodnite guys its nite time here..Have lovely sleep," the Delhi boy captioned the image.

Dhawan has often been having some quality time with his wife Ayesha and son Zoravar travelling with him in the West Indies.

He has had a very good summer so far. He, however, couldn't perform well in the previous two matches against West Indies. With scores of 2 and 5 in his last two outings, Dhawan has failed to give Team India a good start.

Dhawan's quick dismissal in the previous game, cost the team badly as a poor batting effort resulted India couldn't chase down a target of 190 and lost the match by 11 runs against a weakened West Indies side.

Skipper Virat Kohli too blamed the poor shot selection of the batsmen for the shocking defeat which prevented India from clinching the series. India will now clash against a spirited West Indies side in the fifth and final ODI on July 6. Team would be hoping Dhawan and his opening partner Ajinkya Rahane provide India a good start.

