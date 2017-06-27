India Vs West Indies: MS Dhoni and Shikhar Dhawan's kids bond en route to Antigua

Port of Spain, June 27: Former India skipper MS Dhoni and his teammate Shikhar Dhawan's family were seen spending quality time as they travelled for Antigua from Trinidad after playing first two ODIs.

Dhawan's son Zoravar was seen bonding with Dhoni's daughter Ziva. The two kids were seen having fun during Team India's journey to their next destination.

Dhawan's son Zoravar has been seen having blast with rest of cricketers in the Indian team ever since he joined them for Champions Trophy 2017.

Off to Antigua..love to see kids smiling and playing in d morning,brings smile on everyones face .😀😊😍😍😍👌@msdhoni pic.twitter.com/5xHz2UdMX3 — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) June 26, 2017

Dhawan shared an image on his Instagram handle where he and Dhoni could be seen with their families.

Earlier, Dhoni's wife Sakshi also shared an adorable image with the Dhawan and West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo's sons.

My two boys !!! #dhawanjr #bravojr ! A post shared by Sakshi (@sakshisingh_r) on Jun 26, 2017 at 5:15am PDT

Indian cricketers paid a visit to the Bravos before leaving for Antigua.

India are 1-0 up in the 5-match series after defeating West Indies in the second ODI by 105 runs. Ajinkya Rahane slammed a brilliant ton while skipper Virat Kohli and Dhawan scored fifties and guided India to 310/5 in 43 overs.

In response, hosts were restricted to 205/6 in 43 overs and lost the match by a huge margin.

The first match between the two teams was abandoned due to rain.

The two teams will next face each other on Friday (June 30) in the 3rd ODI at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua.

