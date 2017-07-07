India Vs West Indies: Here is probable India XI for one-off T20I on July 9

Jamaica, July 7: After registering an emphatic 8 wicket win against West Indies in the fifth ODI, a dominant Team India sealed the series 3-1 on Thursday (July 7).

The two teams would now prepare for the one-off T20I between the two teams at the same venue in Kingston on Sunday (July 9).

West Indies under the leadership of captain Carlos Brathwaite will also be getting the services of T20 specialists like Chris Gayle, Sunil Narine and Samuel Badree.

Presence of these stars would definitely boost the morale of the team after a drubbing against India in the 50-overs format. They would hope to end the dismal show in the ODI series behind with a positive show in the T20I.

India, on the other hand, are an unchanged squad but all eyes will be on skipper Virat Kohli to see what kind of playing xi he comes up with on Sunday.

Contrary to the widespread speculations, skipper Kohli didn't give any chance to talented youngster Rishabh Pant in any of the matches. The 19-year-old couldn't make his ODI debut on the tour which many thought could have been the best time to test the youngster.

'Chase specialist' Kohli (111 not out) and middle-order batsman Dinesh Karthik (50 not out) helped India to outplay the hosts in the fifth ODI.

Many felt Karthik would be rested on Thursday and young Pant would be given at least one match to play but skipper Kohli stuck to the same playing combination that lost the 4th ODI due to slow batting.

Karthik justified his selection by smashing an unbeaten 50 in the fifth ODI. Therefore, looking at the kind of team combination that India skipper has come up with one feels young Pant will have to wait for an opportunity in the one-off T20 against West Indies as well.

Here's how India's playing XI might be for the one-off T20I against West Indies:

1. Shikhar Dhawan The left-handed batsman failed to live up to the expectations in the last three ODIs against West Indies. He was dismissed for 2, 5 and 4 in his last three outings and would be desperate to change it when the left-handed opener comes out to bat on Sunday. 2. Ajinkya Rahane The right-handed batsman was adjudged Man of the Series for his brilliant show with the bat. Rahane amassed 336 runs in the series,second-most by an India opener in a 5-match bilateral ODI series. Rohit Sharma had made 441 runs in Australia in 2015-16. Skipper Kohli would be hoping for a similar performance from him the T20I as well. 3. Virat Kohli The skipper regained his form in the fifth and final ODI by slamming career's 28th century and record 18th while chasing. Team would be hoping for a similar aggressive knock from the skipper in the one-off T20I. 4. Yuvraj Singh The veteran middle-order batsman will definitely play in the T20I against West Indies if he's fit. Kohli would want to give some confidence to his senior batsman who's going to a lean patch. In his absence the skipper might give an opportunity to either Dinesh Karthik or young Rishabh Pant. 5. MS Dhoni The former India skipper will once again be present in the side to strengthen the middle order and do his regular work behind the stumps. The 36-year-old received the backing of the skipper after his slow batting in the fourth ODI in the series. 6. Kedar Jadhav The aggressive middle-order batsman and a part-time bowler has earned his position in the squad. He will once again feature in the T20I squad. 7. Hardik Pandya The all-rounder has impressed all with his bowling as well as batting efforts in the ODI series. He will definitely be a part of the T20I team. 8. Ravindra Jadeja The left-arm spinner bowled very economically in the fifth ODI and will therefore feature in the one-off T20I for India against West Indies. Jadeja is a good lower-order batsman and his batting exploits might come in handy if the team needs. 9. R Ashwin The senior India spinner may not have featured in all the ODI matches against West Indies but his good form against Chris Gayle and other Caribbean batsmen in the T20s will earn him a spot on Sunday. 10. Bhuvneshwar Kumar The strike India pacer was in red-hot form during the IPL as he emerged as the leading wicket-taker of the domestic T20 league. Bhuvneshwar will therefore lead India's pace battery against West Indies on Sunday. 11. Mohammed Shami The right-handed speedster was the pick of the bowlers for India in the fifth ODI as he scalped 4 wickets. Therefore, he will get a preference over Umesh Yadav as the second pacer for Sunday's game.

