India Vs West Indies: Here is probable India XI for 3rd ODI

North Sound (Antigua), June 29: A dominant India will be hoping to take an unassailable 2-0 lead against a weakened West Indies side when they lock horns in the third match of the ongoing five-match ODI series, here on Friday (June 30).

India lead the series 1-0 after winning the second ODI in Port of Spain by 105 runs. The opening match of the series was abandoned due to rain at the Queen's Park Oval.

Men In Blue showed their might in the second game with a 105-run drubbing of the hosts, which highlighted the gulf between the two teams.

Virat Kohli's boys outclassed the hosts in every department of the game as they registered the win quite convincingly.

With West Indies emerging as no match to the third-ranked Indian side skipper Kohli must be thinking to test his bench strength as well. A weakened opponent such as this gives a perfect opportunity to give some match practice to their youngsters.

If skipper Kohli feels the same then there are optimum chances of young Rishabh Pant getting spot into the side and out-of-form Yuvraj Singh is rested. 19-year-old Pant is yet to make a debut in the ODIs and would a perfect replacement to Yuvraj in the middle order.

Apart from him skipper should could also give match practice to pacer Mohammed Shami who last played his ODI game in 2015 World Cup semi-final against Australia.

Shami, however, played both the practice matches ahead of the Champions Trophy 2017, but couldn't make it to the final eleven.

So, this how Team India's playing XI might look like in the 3rd ODI:

1. Shikhar Dhawan The left-handed opener has carried his sublime form from the ICC Champions Trophy. The southpaw would be hoping to maintain his red hot form in the Caribbean as he has already slammed consecutive fifties in the first two ODIs. 2. Ajinkya Rahane The right-handed batsman will once again be asked to open innings against West Indies. Rahane, who was centurion in the previous game scored 63 runs in the first match as well, will be aiming to repeat his impressive performance with the bat. 3. Virat Kohli India skipper will come to bat at his favourite spot and would hope to score big against West Indies. He has so far scored 32* and 87 in the tournament. 4. Rishabh Pant 19-year-old Pant is yet to make a debut in the ODIs and would a perfect replacement to Yuvraj Singh at number 4. The left-handed batsman deserves to be given some match practice to help him become a regular member of the team. His presence in the middle-order would ensure team doesn't miss the services of Yuvraj, who is battling with form. 5. MS Dhoni The former India skipper will come to bat at No. 5 against a second string West Indies bowling attack. 6. Kedar Jadhav The diminutive middle-order batsman would be hoping to get more chances to cement his position in the squad. He will come in to bat at No. 6. 7. Hardik Pandya The young all-rounder impressed all with his explosive 43-ball 76 against Pakistan in the Champions Trophy final. Team would be hoping similar cameos from Pandya against West Indies as well. He might have failed to do anything with his bat in the previous game, but his batting exploits can't be undermined. He will equally be tested with the ball in the Caribbean. 8. R Ashwin The senior off-spinner will once again be under scanner to prove his credentials as a better limited-overs bowler. He had a superb tour of West Indies last year, for the Test series, but his performance so far has been dismal. 9. Kuldeep Yadav The young chinaman bowler was the pick of the bowlers in the previous game. Yadav grabbed 3 wickets in what was his first ODI game. The wrist-spinner troubled West Indies batsmen with his variations. He will once again be a crucial a part for the team in the 3rd ODI. 10. Bhuvneshwar Kumar He will once again be team's strike bowler in the 3rd ODI. He too has carried his impressive in the Champions Trophy into this series as well. Skipper Kohli would be hoping similar performance from the strike pacer. 11. Mohammed Shami Shami could be given spot in the playing XI in the third ODI for it will give him some match practice ahead of Sri Lanka tour. Also, Umesh Yadav didn't look very effective during Champions Trophy as well as in the second ODI against Windies.

OneIndia News