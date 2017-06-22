India Vs West Indies: Here is probable India XI for 1st ODI

Port of Spain, June 22: Team India would be hoping to get over the dismal show against Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy final, when they clash against West Indies in the first one day international game here on Friday (June 23).

India tour of WI: Schedule; 1st ODI preview

On the other hand, skipper Virat Kohli too would be hoping to keep the controversies regarding coach Anil Kumble's resignation behind and start his new campaign on a positive note.

On paper this full fledged Indian side is much better than the second string West Indies team, which is devoid of several big names. The West Indies team even struggled against minnows Afghanistan in their previous series which ended in a draw.

With Jason Holder's men just about managing to draw the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan 1-1, there is no doubt that the current Indian team are a few notches ahead in terms of quality.

Skipper Kohli on the other hand would be eyeing the series win with huge margin and divert the unnecessary attention, and criticism upto a certain extent, back home for his direct involvement behind removal of Kumble as India's head coach.

Kumble after his resignation confirmed that the differences with the skipper was a reason for his resignation. All this has also affected the team's image and Men In Blue must be eager to prove their mettle with a clinical performance.

Here is Team India's probable XI for the first ODI:

1. Shikhar Dhawan The left-handed opener was the leading run-getter in the ICC Champions Trophy. He would be hoping to maintain his red hot form in the Caribbean as well. 2. Ajinkya Rahane The right-handed batsman will once again be asked to open innings against West Indies in the absence of regular opener Rohit Sharma. Rahane would be hoping to get back his lost form against West Indies and cement his spot in the ODI squad. 3. Virat Kohli India skipper will come to bat at his favourite spot and would hope to score big against West Indies. 4. Yuvraj Singh The veteran India middle-order batsman will come in to bat at No. 4. Team would be hoping from the stylish batsman to explode against West Indies in the middle overs for his slow batting has already started drawing criticism. 5. MS Dhoni The former India skipper will come to bat at No. 5 against a second string West Indies bowling attack. 6. Kedar Jadhav The diminutive middle-order batsman would be hoping to get more chances to cement his position in the squad. He will come at No. 6. 7. Hardik Pandya The young all-rounder impressed all with his explosive 43-ball 76 against Pakistan in the Champions Trophy final. Team would be hoping similar cameos from Pandya against West Indies as well. He will equally be tested with the ball against Windies. 8. Ravindra Jadeja The left-arm spinner didn't have good show in the Champions Trophy, which triggered a debate over his spot in the ODI side. But he'll once again get a chance in the playing XI by skipper Kohli to prove his potential. 9. R Ashwin Just like Jadeja, the off-spinner will also be under scanner to prove his credentials as a better limited-overs bowler. He had a superb tour of West Indies last year, for the Test series, and would be hoping to repeat it. 10. Bhuvneshwar Kumar He will once again be team's strike bowler in the ODIs who was very impressive in the Champions Trophy. Skipper Kohli would be hoping similar performance from the pacer. 11. Umesh Yadav Umesh Yadav will be the second pacer in the side against West Indies.

OneIndia News