India Vs West Indies: Adam Gilchrist congratulates 'young fella' MS Dhoni for surpassing him

New Delhi, July 5: Legendary Australia wicketkeeper-batsman Adam Gilchrist has congratulated Mahendra Singh Dhoni for surpassing his record.

MS Dhoni, who scored his career's 64th ODI fifty in the fourth ODI against West Indies, has overtaken Gilchrist to become second highest run-getter as a wicketkeeper-batsman.

The veteran India stumper has taken his ODI run tally to 9496 while Gilchrist had scored 9410 runs in his illustrious career.

Only former Sri Lanka glovesman Kumar Sangakkara (13341) is ahead of Dhoni now.

Gilchrist took to his Instagram account to congratulate Dhoni on his achievement saying it was always a matter of time.

"Congrats on passing me young fella. Was always a matter of time. #msd #2ndhighest #keepers," wrote one of the most destructive limited-overs opener of all time.

Dhoni on the other hand has batted in the lower-middle order for most of the part of his career and still averages more than 50.

He (97) is just two stumpings short of equalling Sangakkara's (99) record of most dismissals via stumpings in the ODIs.

The Ranchi-lad is now the fourth highest run-getter for India in ODIs as he surpassed Mohammad Azharuddin's 9378 ODI runs.

Earlier last week, Dhoni became the first Indian batsman to smash 200-plus sixes in the ODIs. The 35-year-old batsman has now hit 322* sixes in his international career and is fifth on the list topped by former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi (476). Chris Gayle (434*), Brendon McCullum (398) and Sanath Jayasuriya (352) are the ones ahead of Dhoni.

Dhoni, however, suffered a rare blip in the previous match against West Indies when he earned the dubious distinction of scoring slowest ODI fifty of his career and failed to help India win a low-scoring game.

Dhoni (54 off 114 balls) took the match to the very last over but was dismissed in the penultimate over when the team needed 15 more runs to win.

His excessively slow knock was blamed for India's shock defeat in what was considered as a cake walk.

