Jamaica, July 6: West Indies skipper Jason Holder won his fifth consecutive toss and elected to bat first against India in the fifth and final one-day international match against India here at Sabina Park on Thursday (July 6).

Series photo gallery; Gayle back in WI squad

Both the teams are playing with an unchanged side in the final ODI which is a must win game for them.

This means young Rishabh Pant will have to wait for his ODI debut.

Windies' win-loss record in the last 15 ODIs in Kingston since 2006 is 13-2. It is their best win-loss ratio at any home venue in this period. However, the 2 defeats were both against India.

India are leading the series 2-1 however, the shambolic defeat in the previous match would have certainly hurt their morale. But Men In Blue would be hoping to forget the previous match and play like a dominant side.

The series appeared done and dusted when India began a modest 190-run chase but their intimidating batting line-up fell short by 11 runs in a stunning turnaround on a slow pitch in the 4th ODI.

Of all the batsmen, former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni drew the maximum flak for his slow batting as he played 70 dot balls in his 54-run knock off 114 balls.

He failed to clear the boundary ropes in his first attempt at a big shot, yet again raising questions if he is the same old force as a finisher.

Ravindra Jadeja too played an atrocious shot, resulting in his dismissal, which exposed India's tail to a crunch situation.

Dinesh Karthik, who played his first international match for India in more than three years in the fourth ODI, could not make any impact on his comeback but the team management didn't drop him after just one failure.

Playing XIs:

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Umesh Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja.

West Indies: Jason Holder (captain), Kyle Hope, Shai Hope (wicketkeeper), Alzarri Joseph, Evin Lewis, Jason Mohammed, Ashley Nurse, Rovman Powell, Kesrick Williams, Devendra Bishoo, Roston Chase.

OneIndia News