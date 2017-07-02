India Vs West Indies, 4th ODI: Openers give hosts a cautious start against India bowlers

North Sound, July 2: West Indies skipper Jason Holder again won the toss and elected to bat against India in the fourth one-day international match here on Sunday (July 2).

With the team's batsman failing to chase the targets set by India, Windies captain Holder decided to post a good total against Men In Blue this time.

The hosts have made a change in their playing XI by bringing in Alzarri Joseph.

India on the other hand made three changes for this match. Dinesh Karthik has been brought into the side in place of Yuvraj Singh, who has had a hamstring niggle. Ravindra Jadeja has replaced R Ashwin while Mohammed Shami has come in place of Bhuvneshwar Yadav.

India would be looking to win the game and clinch the series while West Indies must be eyeing a victory to prove their potential.

With comprehensive back-to-back victories in the second and third ODIs, it seems like a mere formality as Kohli and his men are slowly inching towards a complete rout of their opposition despite the first game being abandoned.

The victory margins of 105 and 93 runs respectively is a testimony to India's complete dominance in the current series. The West Indies side has looked like a rag tag outfit which has only turned up and failed to put up any semblance of fight.

Playing XIs:

West Indies: Evin Lewis, Kyle Hope, Shai Hope (wk), Jason Mohammed, Roston Chase, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder (c), Ashley Nurse, Devendra Bishoo, Alzarri Joseph, Kesrik Williams

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Virat Kohli (c), Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami.

