India Vs West Indies, 3rd ODI: Jason Holder invites Virat Kohli to bat first

North Sound, June 30: West Indies skipper Jason Holder won the toss and invited India to bat first here on Friday (June 30) in the third one-day international match.

Hosts West Indies have made a couple of changes to their side while India are playing the same victorious team that played in the previous game.

West Indies skipper elected to chase in order to make some use of the moisture from the overnight rain in Antigua.

Kyle Hope and Kesrick Williams will be making their debuts for West Indies in this game.

India lead the rubber 1-0 after winning the second one- day international in Port of Spain by 105 runs. The opening match of the series was rained off after only 39 overs of play at the Queen's Park Oval.

Contrary to popular beliefs, India have stuck to the same playing XI and didn't play young Rishabh Pant.

Playing XIs:

West Indies: Jason Holder (captain), Roston Chase, Miguel Cummins, Kyle Hope, Shai Hope (wk), Evin Lewis, Jason Mohammed, Ashley Nurse, Rovman Powell, Devendra Bishoo, Kesrick Williams.

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Kedar Jadhav, R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav.

