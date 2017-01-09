India Vs England: With eye on Playing XI spots, Yuvraj and Shikhar sweat it out in nets

Mumbai, Jan 9: Senior India cricketer Yuvraj Singh and opener Shikhar Dhawan spent time together in the nets ahead of the ODI and T20I series against England, starting Jan 15.

Both the left-handed batsmen, who are making a comeback in the limited overs squad, are eyeing a berth in the Playing XI as Team India clash with the visitors in the first ODI at Pune.



Yuvraj, who is making a comeback in the ODI squad after a gap of three years, was seen sweating it out in the nets at the CCI in Mumbai.

Yuvraj was inducted into the Indian ODI and T20I squad on Friday (Jan 6). Yuvraj was rewarded for the impressive performance in the domestic season. The southpaw was in sublime form during Ranji Trophy and ensured the selectors don't miss him out this time.

Dhawan, who was ruled out of the ODI squad against New Zealand due to injury, has also returned to the side. The opener has had a forgettable year 2016 across all formats and would be desperate to improve his form in the new year.

As per a report published in India Today, Yuvraj looked rusty batting for more than an hour against military medium seam and young spinners. In between some trademark drives and lofts, he would also reach out to a few and get beaten by the odd quick one.

He spent the rest of his time bowling to Dhawan, who also worked on his batting during the net session.

Dhawan, later, posted an image of his net session with Yuvraj on Instagram.

"Had a great net session together. Preparing for the coming India A match and then ODI series," wrote Dhawan.

Had great net session together @yuvisofficial . Preparing for the coming India A match and then Odi series!!! 💪🏼✌🏼️ A photo posted by Shikhar Dhawan (@shikhardofficial) on Jan 8, 2017 at 4:41am PST

Both Dhawan and Yuvraj will be playing for India A against England in the warm up game and would be keen to perform better for there is a tough competition in the team on every position.

If Dhawan faces competition from Ajinkya Rahane and KL Rahul for the opening slot, it is not going to be easy for Yuvraj either to make it to the Playing XI.

The Punjab batsman faces stiff competition from youngsters like Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav and Mahendra Singh Dhoni, also to an extent.

With newly appointed ODI skipper Virat Kohli having already expressed his desire about former skipper MS Dhoni batting up in the order, it will be a tough task for Yuvraj too to grab a spot in the Playing XI.

Also, if Yuvraj makes it to the final XI it will be interesting to see if he gets to bat ahead of Dhoni or vice versa.

