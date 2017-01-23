India Vs England: When captain Virat Kohli took a leaf out of MS Dhoni's book

New Delhi, Jan 23: India captain Virat Kohli on Sunday (January 22) surprised all by taking a leaf out of his predecessor Mahendra Singh Dhoni's book after winning his maiden ODI series against England 2-1.

After recieving the trophy at the hands of former India captain Sourav Ganguly in front of a hysteric crowd at iconic Eden Gardens, Kohli took the trophy and handed it over to young Hardik Pandya and Kedar Jadhav, who impressed all with their performances during the series.



The 28-year-old India captain, who took over the reigns from Dhoni after he relinquished himself as the skipper of India's limited overs, went on to follow latter's footsteps by choosing to sit at the corner of the frame in the group photo instead of being at the centre.

All this reminded of MS Dhoni for such a gesture has been typical of the 'Captain Cool'. Ever since he became India's captain, Dhoni kept doing the same i.e. hand over the trophy to the youngsters after winning it.

Dhoni, known as world's best match finisher, led his side to several historic wins and even snatched victories from the jaws of defeat with his remarkable finishing skills. But whenever it came to basking in the glory or celebrations, Dhoni was always present at the corner.

And Kohli was seen doing the same after winning the ODI series against England. Earlier, an aggressive Kohli could be seen sitting/standing at the centre during group photos, but now one can easily notice a transformation in Kohli's personality.

It seems that 'captain charismatic' is now learning the on-field etiquettes from his predecessors and putting team first ahead of him.

Such an evolution in Kohli's personality will certainly make him a much better leader, who is already leading the side with example and inspiring his team mates with his dedication and passion towards the game.

As Dhoni had already mentioned that Team India under Kohli's leadership will be most successful side ever and rewrite history.

