India Vs England: We played only up to 75 per cent of our potential, says Virat Kohli

Cuttack, Jan 19: India played only up to 75 per cent of their potential and still have scope for improvement despite a series-clinching 15-run win in the second One-Day International (ODI) match against England here on Thursday (Jan 19), skipper Virat Kohli said.

India rode on centuries from Yuvraj Singh and Mahendra Singh Dhoni to edge out England by 15 runs in a high-scoring thriller at the Barabati Stadium to clinch the three-match series, having won the first match at Pune.

Yuvraj (150) and Dhoni (134) displayed superb form with the bat to help India recover from a poor start and post and massive total of 381/6.

In reply, England came up with a brave challenge spearhead by a century from Eoin Morgan to post 366/8 in their 50 overs.

"I think we are playing up to only 75 percent of out potential," Kohi said after the win.

Kohli said he wasn't sure how many runs India could post after being sent into bat and being reduced to 25/3. But he was glad Yuvraj and Dhoni added 256 runs for the fourth wicketin 38.2 overs to bring the Indian innings back on track after England pacer Chris Woakes had reduced the hosts to 25/3 by the fifth over.

"We were wondering if we had a good start where we were going to end up. 25/3, scoring at four runs an over and ending up with 381 was incredible.

"I though 340 was par, 380 was far fetched though they got close going hard at the start and at the end. Bowling second was pretty difficult and I was wondering how it would have been had we chased this one," he added.

He also credited the team's premier spinners for their valuable contribution in the win.

Star off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3/65 in his 10 overs. Pacer Jasprit Bumrah returned 2/81 while Ravindra Jadeja and Bhuvneshwar Kumar picked up a wicket each.

"The next game will be key for us with the Champions Trophy coming up. Both the spinners coming off a strong Test series has been a strong point for us. The way they struck in the middle overs and pulled things back for us for useful," the skipper said.

Morgan expressed disappointment at failing to win after reaching so close to the target.

We weren't at our best today. Disappointed to get very close and not manage to get over the line. We weren't at our best today with the ball and to bowl to Dhoni and Yuvraj with the bats these days and the five men inside the circle is never easy," he said.

The final match of the three-match series is in Kolkata on January 22.

