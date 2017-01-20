India Vs England: Virender Sehwag salutes 'fighter' Yuvraj Singh

Lauding the 35-year-old cricketer from Punjab, Sehwag took to Twitter to congratulate Yuvraj for his remarkable comeback in the Indian squad after a gap of three years.

By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

New Delhi, Jan 20: Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag hailed veteran cricketer Yuvraj Singh for his outstanding 150-run knock against England in the second one-day international game at Cuttack on January 19.

Ind-Eng series schedule; Photos; Yuvraj hits 14th ODI ton

Lauding the 35-year-old cricketer from Punjab, Sehwag took to Twitter to congratulate Yuvraj for his remarkable comeback in the Indian squad after a gap of three years.

India Vs England: Virender Sehwag salutes 'fighter' Yuvraj Singh
Yuvraj Singh reacts after completing his century during 2nd ODI at Cuttack.

Yuvraj, who returned to international cricket after successfully overcoming 'cancer' is widely regarded as an inspiration to several patients of the deadly disease.

The Nawab of Najafgarh took to Twitter to salute Yuvraj and wrote, "This man has defeated Cancer. Today, he only defeated the English bowlers. Everyone can learn not to give up. Proud of @YUVSTRONG12 #INDvENG."

This is how Sehwag and several other cricketers hailed Yuvraj:

Sehwag salutes 'fighter' Yuvraj

Virender Sehwag hailed champion cricketer Yuvraj Singh for defeating England. 

Yuvraj meets cancer patients at Cuttack

Yuvraj is an inspiration for thousands of cancer patients in the country who are fighting this deadly disease. 

Fighter Yuvraj adds smile to the faces of cancer patients

Yuvraj spent some time with the cancer patients at Cuttack to bring some smile to the faces of cancer patients.

Yuvraj Singh thanks Sachin Tendulkar

Yuvraj thanked India's cricketing legend and his former teammate Sachin Tendulkar for calling him a superstar on his innings against England.

Mohammad Kaif hails Yuvraj too

Yuvraj's former India teammate, Mohammad Kaif also hailed the left-handed batsman for his incredible performance against England. 

The cricketer, who was the man of the tournament of 2011 World Cup, was diagnosed with a cancerous tumour in his left lung in 2011. He underwent chemotherapy in Boston and was discharged after successfully completing the third and final cycle of chemotherapy.

(Yuvraj Singh reveals he thought of retiring from cricket)

Yuvraj - the fighter- returned home in April 2012 after defeating a deadly disease. Within a year the champion cricketer was back on the cricket pitch and started entertaining the crowd with his performance.

At Cuttack's Barabati Stadium, on Thursday, Yuvraj played one of his finest knocks as he hammered his 14th ODI century, 7th at home and 4th against England. 150 off 127 deliveries is the southpaw's highest individual total in ODIs.

Even the stylish left hander termed his knock as "one of the best" in his 16-year international career.

"Probably, one of my best innings. The last time I got a hundred was the 2011 World Cup. I am very happy with the innings. We were trying to get a partnership. I just wanted to play down the ground and not take much risk. I have been hitting the ball well in the whole domestic season," said Yuvraj during the innings break.

OneIndia News

Read more about:

yuvraj singh, virender sehwag, cricket, cancer, team india, england tour of india 2016 17

Other articles published on Jan 20, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...
 