India Vs England: Virat Kohli is from another planet, says Michael Vaughan

New Delhi, Jan 16: Continuing his exceptional form with the bat, Team India skipper and batting mainstay Virat Kohli once again propelled India to a historic win over England in the first one-day international at Pune on January 15.

Kohli, the highest rungetter across all formats in 2016, started 2017 with a bang as he smashed his carreer's 27th ODI hundred and help India pull off another historic run chase.



Chasing a target of mammoth 351, Kohli plundered 122 runs of just 105 balls as India scored 356 for the loss of 7 wickets with 11 balls to spare. With this win, the master of run chases, Kohli, thus became most successful batsman as 15 of his 17 hundreds batting second resulted in winning cause.

Impressed with Kohli's prolific innings at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, former England skipper Michael Vaughan praised the right-handed-dasher.

Commenting upon Kohli's outstanding knock, Vaughan termed him (Kohli) as a man from a different planet.

"VIRAT KOHLI IS FROM ANOTHER PLANET #Fact", tweeted Vaughan.

VIRAT KOHLI IS FROM ANOTHER PLANET #Fact — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) January 15, 2017

('Natural' Virat Kohli reveals his way of chasing down totals)

Best Test player ... KOHLI Best ODI player ... KOHLI. Best T20 player ... KOHLI — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) January 15, 2017

Commenting upon England's mammoth total before India's run chase, Vaughan wondered if Kohli manages to chase the target then he'll be the new definition of freak.

"Surely @imVkohli can't see them over the line today .... #INDvENG .... If he does he is the definition of a Freak ...." Vaughan tweeted earlier.

Surely @imVkohli can't see them over the line today .... #INDvENG .... If he does he is the definition of a Freak .... — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) January 15, 2017

The 28-year-old thus surpassed Sachin Tendulkar's world record of 14 successful ODI hundreds.

Kohli's innings at Pune became more special as India were reeling at 63/4 at one situation, but the skipper once again performed exceptionally well under pressure to steer India to fourth highest successful run chase.

Best player in the world across all Formats ???? — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) January 15, 2017

Kohli, though, got the support of young Kedar Jadhav (120 off 75 balls) to help India reach home. But, it was Kohli's grit and determination which inspired Jadhav to play freely and cement a 200-run-partnership for the fifth wicket.

Kohli's incredible innings were studded with eight fours and five sixes in his innings.

