India Vs England: R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Jayant Yadav likely to be rested for ODIs, T20I series

New Delhi, Dec 26: India's frontline spinners Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and young off-spinner Jayant Yadav are likely to be rested for the upcoming limited-overs' series against England, starting January 15.

The MS Dhoni-led side will miss its star spinners as the selectors feel giving them rest after the hectic Test series against England.



With this decision, the selectors, perhaps, want regular spinners to stay fit for the forthcoming Test series against Bangladesh and Australia.

India will play a Test match against Bangladesh and then a four-Test rubber against Australia in the month of February.

Ashwin and Jadeja were rested during the ODI series against New Zealand while young Yadav made his ODI debut during the series. All these bowling all-rounders were key to India's series win against England, hence board wants them to remain fit for the Test series.

Thus, Amit Mishra is likely to lead India's spin attack against Eoin Morgan and Company while batting all-rounder Kedar Jadhav and other part time spinners will share the responsibility with Mishra.

Mohammed Shami is already out of the Indian ODI squad as he is still recovering from the injury.

Delhi pacer Ishant Sharma will be given a chance in the Indian team in Shami's place while veteran seamer Ashish Nehra is also in the contention for the limited overs' series.

Nehra had an impressive 2016 but missed out the ODI rubber against New Zealand due to injury.

Team India is going through a spate of injuries as several players were ruled out of the squad during England series.

Opener Rohit Sharma will also miss the ODI series against England. Rohit's absence will, perhaps, ensure return of Shikhar Dhawan into the India squad.

While Karun Nair, the triple centurion in Chennai Test, might also get a place into the squad. Nair made his ODI debut on India's tour of Zimbabwe, but the youngster had a forgettable outing back then.

His team mate, KL Rahul, who slammed 199 at Chennai, could also get a chance as an opener.

India will play 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is against England. Team India's limited overs skipper MS Dhoni will be leading the team after a gap of two months.

Reports claim that Dhoni has informed BCCI officials about his availability to play warm-up games against England to prepare for the ODI and T20I series. The 35-year old retired from Test cricket two years ago and has been captaining one day and T20 sides.

"As he is short of match practice he has decided to play the two Board of President XI games. One will be day and second game will be a day night affair," informed BCCI official.

