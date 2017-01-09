India Vs England ODI, T20I series: Full schedule, squads, TV information

Bengaluru, Jan 9: India and England will face off in limited overs series starting in Pune on January 15 (Sunday).

'Difficult' to captain in limited overs: Kohli

It will be a new beginning in Indian cricket with Virat Kohli taking over from Mahendra Singh Dhoni as ODI and T20I captain. Eoin Morgan will lead England in both the formats.



India and England will play 6 matches (3 ODIs and 3 T20Is). The series ends in Bengaluru on February 1 with the third and final T20I. In the 5-Test series against England, India won 4-0 last month. (Kohli thanks Dhoni)

Here is the full schedule and squads

All ODIs are day-night (1.30 PM IST start)

1st ODI - January 15 (Sunday) - Pune (Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium)

2nd ODI - January 19 (Thursday) - Cuttack (Barabati Stadium)

3rd ODI - January 22 (Sunday) - Kolkata (Eden Gardens)

T20Is

1st T20I - January 26 (Thursday) - Kanpur (Green Park) (4.30 PM IST)

2nd T20I - January 29 (Sunday) - Nagpur (Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium) (7 PM IST)

3rd T20I - February 1 (Wednesday) - Bengaluru (M Chinnaswamy Stadium) (7 PM IST)

Note: Schedule/start times subject to change

India squads

ODI: Virat Kohli (captain), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Yuvraj Singh, Ajinkya Rahane, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Amit Mishra, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav.

T20I: Virat Kohli (captain), KL Rahul, Mandeep Singh, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Manish Pandey, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ashish Nehra.

England squads

ODI: Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Jake Ball, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Liam Dawson,, Alex Hales, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, David Willey, Chris Woakes.

T20I: Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Jake Ball, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Liam Dawson, Alex Hales, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, David Willey.

