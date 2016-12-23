India Vs England: Mohammed Shami to miss ODI, T20I series due to injury

New Delhi, Dec 23: India's pace spearhead Mohammed Shami has been ruled out of the upcoming ODI and T20I series against England, starting January 15.

India-England series schedule; Photos

The UP-born Bengal pacer was ruled out of the Indian Test squad after sustaining injury in his right knee during the third Test against England at Visakhapatnam.



Mohammed Shami Profile

Gallery

All India Players Recent Match Played: India won by 8 wickets

The 26-year-old pacer, who is still recovering, will be out of action for at least a month owing to the injury. Shami has had an injury-prone international career so far. He has spent more time recuperating or nursing injuries than playing cricket.

Last ODI Shami that played was in the semi-final of World Cup 2015 against Australia at Sydney. India lost that game after winning 6 consecutive matches.

As per reports, Delhi pacer Ishant Sharma will be given a chance in the Indian team in Shami's place while veteran seamer Ashish Nehra is also in the contention for the limited overs' series.

Nehra had an impressive 2016 but missed out the ODI rubber against New Zealand due to injury.

Team India is going through a spate of injuries as several players were ruled out of the squad during England series.

India's opener Rohit Sharma will also miss the ODI series against England. Rohit's absence will, perhaps, ensure return of Shikhar Dhawan into the India squad.

While Karun Nair, the triple centurion in Chennai Test, might also get a place into the squad.

Nair made his ODI debut on India's tour of Zimbabwe, but the youngster had a forgettable outing back then.

His team mate, KL Rahul, who slammed 199 at Chennai, could also get a chance as an opener.

India will play 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is against England. Team India's limited overs skipper MS Dhoni will be leading the team after a gap of two months.

OneIndia News