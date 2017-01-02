India Vs England: Joe Root to miss beginning of ODI series as partner expecting their first child

As per reports, the 26-year-old cricketer will not be available to provide his services after it was revealed that his partner Carrie Cotterell is expecting their first child.

By:
New Delhi, Jan 2: England's star batsman Joe Root is likely to miss the starting games of the upcoming ODI series against India.

File photo: Joe Root playing a shot

According to a report published in The Mail, Root has opted to stay with his partner who will be entering the final stages of pregnancy. Root, thus, will be arriving India late January.

The MS Dhoni-led Team India will clash with Eoin Morgan and Company in 3 ODIs and as many T20Is, with first ODI starting on January 15 at Pune.

Root was the highest run-getter for England in the recently concluded Test series against India, which the hosts won 4-0. However, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) hasn't released any statement regarding Root's absence.

England team, which went home for the Christmas celebration, will be returning India on Thursday and start preparing for the series against India.

Story first published: Monday, January 2, 2017, 13:34 [IST]
