India Vs England: Here is the probable India XI for 2nd T20I in Nagpur

New Delhi, Jan 28: After suffering a humiliating defeat against a clinical England side in the first Twenty20 international encounter in Kanpur, Virat Kohli-led Team India would be desperate to make a comeback and win the second T20I at Nagpur on Sunday (Jan 29).

Series schedule, results; Photos; Preview

India were badly bruised and battered by England after hosts were beaten by 7 wickets in the first T20I with 11 balls to spare.

England completly outclassed the Indians in every department of the game at Green Park to take a significant 1-0 lead in the three-match series. (India lose T20I opener)

England kept things tight for India from the start and never allowed the game slip away from their hands. First restricting hosts to a paltry 147 in 20 overs, the visitors then took on the offensive against Indian bowlers while chasing.

The disappointing loss in Kanpur, would perhaps force Indian skipper Kohli and team management to make some alterations in the Playing XI in Nagpur.

Though Kohli wouldn't make major changes but a couple of changes are certainly warranted to more edge to the Indian side against a dominant Eoin Morgan & Co. whose confidence will be on a high after must win in the first game.

Here is what India's Playing XI might look like against England in Nagpur:

1. KL Rahul The Karnataka batsman may not have had a disappointing first T20I after a forgettable ODI series against England but the right-handed batsman would still open the Indian innings. In the last T20I innings, Rahul started things well as he hit two boundaries but could capitalise over the start, just like in the ODIs. However, with skipper Kohli at the other end there was comparatively on Rahul in the 1st T20I and this time he would hope to silence the critics. The 24-year-old batsman enjoys the confidence of skipper Kohli as well as Head Coach Anil Kumble but the youngster would be personally desperate to make his mark in the side. 2. Virat Kohli India's star batsman and skipper has already made it clear that he'll continue opening the innings along with Lokesh Rahul in the absence of Rohit Sharma. One of the major reasons for India's loss in the previous game was Kohli's departure after getting a good start. Wickets kept falling at the other end after he departed and England bowled exceptionally well. He therefore would be eager to do the talking with the bat this time. Kohli has been in a phenomenal form against England and fans would be expecting another match winning performance from India's batting masterclass in a must win match. 3. Suresh Raina The left-handed batsman from Uttar Pradesh played really well against a formidable England bowling line-up. Raina scored 34 and was only Indian batsman who played like a T20 specialist at Kanpur and the skipper would once again be hoping another fine innings from the veteran southpaw. Raina's presence in the squad and his exploits will make a big difference for the side once again. 4. Yuvraj Singh The veteran cricketer made solid comeback in the ODI series but failed to make a mark in the first T20I. The southpaw who has been in menacing form against England and would be hoping to explode once again to cement his position in the squad. Yuvraj will be coming in to bat at number four again. 5. MS Dhoni Like the first T20I, the former India skipper will come in at No. 5 to bat in Nagpur as well. He was the top scorer in the first game against England but fall of wickets at the other end ensured Dhoni couldn't play freely and stick to the crease till the end. The Ranchi batsman would once again be required to do the finisher's job for the and fans would hope him to explode to seek revenge of the loss in the previous game. Dhoni is looking more relaxed ever since he stepped down as the captain of limited overs format, earlier this month. The most experienced T20I player in the side will also be present behind the stumps to give his valuable suggestions to the skipper. 6. Rishabh Pant The Delhi-based wicketkeeper batsman may not have got his maiden T20I cap in the previous game but there is a high probability of him making his debut in Nagpur. Pant rose to prominence with his exploits in the U-19 World Cup last year and since then, his career graph is only rising. 19-year-old sensation earned his maiden call-up following a prolific domestic season. The southpaw trained under the watchful eyes of coach Anil Kumble in the nets at Green Park and there is a good chance he might be handed the coveted India cap for India were short of a power hitter lower down the order in Kanpur. 7. Hardik Pandya Fast bowling all-rounder from Baroda made an impact in the ODIs and lends balance to the playing eleven. His all-round performance in the ODI rubber will certainly help the 23-year-old get a place in the team. 8. Amit Mishra The most experienced leg-spinner from India will definitely feature in the Playing XI in the absence of Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja in Nagpur. Mishra, who didn't get a chance to play in the first T20I, will definitely fit into the captain's scheme of things in the second innings. Also, Mishra was seen spending a lot of time in the nets with coach Kumble which makes it pretty sure that he'll play in Kanpur. 9. Yuzvendra Chahal The Haryana leg-spinner was the only bowler who bowled well against England in Kanpur. Chahal was most effective Indian spinner in the first game and also enjoys skipper Kohli's confidence, thus he would once again feature in the Playing XI on Sunday. 10. Jasprit Bumrah Bumrah has been India's potent weapon in the T20Is and his ability to bowl yorkers at will makes him a must fit. The Gujarat pacer's knack of giving early breakthroughs wasn't seen in the first game which hurt the hosts badly. Also, his perennial problem of overstepping cost him a wicket in Kanpur too. Bumrah, thus, would be desperate to improve his figures. 11. Ashish Nehra The veteran India pacer didn't have a good show in the first T20I in Kanpur but Nehra will once again lead the Indian pace battery in Nagpur. Nehra's skill of keeping his cool in the death overs and the huge amount of experience he comes with, makes his induction in the playing XI, pretty obvious.

OneIndia News