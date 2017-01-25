India Vs England: Here is the probable India XI for 1st T20I in Kanpur

Kanpur, Jan 25: An upbeat Virat Kohli and his boys are all set to lock horns with England in the first T20 international match at Kanpur's Green Park stadium on Thursday (January 26).

As per reports, India's young guns will get an opportunity to fire on the big stage and carry forward the exceptional dominance over Eoin Morgan and his men.

India have a different and slightly younger side as compared to the preceding ODI series against the visitors. As many as six plyers like Rishabh Pant, Mandeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Parvez Rasool, Suresh Raina and Ashish Nehra are in the T20I squad, were not a part of the 50-over squad.

With Kohli playing his first T20I series after Mahendra Singh Dhoni relinquished from limited overs captaincy, it will be another cracker of a series between the two sides.

Since India and England both possess some power hitters and T20 specialists in their squad, it will be great contest between bat and ball in the shortest format of the game.

If England is going to play probably the same Playing XI, that won them the third ODI at Kolkata there is big surprise about who all are going to make it to India's Playing XI.

Here is what India's Playing XI might look like against England on Thursday:

1. KL Rahul: The Karnataka batsman may not have had a memorable ODI series against England but he would still get a chance in the Playing XI during first T20I at Green Park. In his last T20I innings, Rahul slammed unbeaten 110 against West Indies at Lauderhill, USA. The 24-year-old batsman enjoys the confidence of skipper Kohli as well as Head Coach Anil Kumble. Thus, he'll once again open India's innings against England. Virat Kohli India's star batsman and skipper might open the innings along with Lokesh Rahul in the absence of Rohit Sharma. Mandeep Singh has still not proven his credentials as an opening batsman hence the skipper, who opened for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the IPL, would start India's innings. Kohli has been in a phenomenal form against England. He played a match defining knock against visitors in the first ODI at Pune to help India take 1-0 lead in the 3-match series. Fans would be expecting another match winning performance from India's batting masterclass. Suresh Raina: The left-handed batsman from Uttar Pradesh will once again make it to the Playing XI against a formidable England. Raina's presence in the squad will strengthen India's lower-order for his exploits will make a big difference. The southpaw is second most experienced T20 cricketer for India after Dhoni hence he'll come in to bat at number three. Also, there will be a lot of pressure on Raina to perform with the likes of Kedar Jadhav waiting in the wings. Jadhav came of age in the one-dayers and was adjudged man of the series. Yuvraj Singh: The veteran cricketer made solid comeback in the ODI series and will certainly book a berth in the Playing XI on Thursday. The southpaw has been in menacing form against England and would be hoping to explode once again to cement his position in the squad. Yuvraj will be India's No. four batsman at Green Park. MS Dhoni: The former India skipper will come in at No. 5 to bat against England. Dhoni is looking more relaxed ever since he stepped down as the captain of limited overs format, earlier this month. Team would be hoping that Dhoni continues playing his brand of cricket and provide stability to the side in case of a top order collapse. The most experienced T20I player in the side will also be present behind the stumps to give his valuable suggestions to the skipper. Rishabh Pant: The Delhi-based wicketkeeper batsman rose to prominence with his exploits in the U-19 World Cup last year and since then, his career graph is only rising. 19-year-old sensation earned his maiden call-up following a prolific domestic season. The southpaw trained under the watchful eyes of coach Anil Kumble in the first net session here on Tuesday (Jan 24) and there is a good chance he might be handed the coveted India cap. He'll bat in the lower order after Dhoni. Hardik Pandya: Fast bowling all-rounder from Baroda made an impact in the ODIs and lends balance to the playing eleven. His all-round performance in the ODI rubber will certainly help the 23-year-old get a place in the team. Parvez Rasool: Having come as a replacement of country's top spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, there is a big possibility of him getting his maiden T20 call-up. Rasool, first player from Kashmir valley to play for India, has played under skipper Kohli in IPL for Royal Challengers Bangalore and will therefore get a place into Playing XI at Green Park. Amit Mishra: The most experienced leg-spinner from India will definitely feature in the Playing XI in the absence of Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja. Mishra, who didn't get a chance to play in the ODI series, will definitely fit into the captain's scheme of things. Also, Mishra was seen spending a lot of time in the nets with coach Kumble which makes it pretty sure that he'll play in Kanpur. Ashish Nehra: The veteran India pacer, who has not played competitive cricket since the last IPL, following which he underwent a knee surgery will probably make a comeback in India colours at Green Park. Nehra's skill of keeping his cool in the death overs and the huge amount of experience he comes with, makes his induction in the playing XI, pretty obvious. Jasprit Bumrah: Bumrah has been India's potent weapon in the T20Is and his ability to bowl yorkers at will makes him a must fit. The Gujarat pacer has given India early breakthroughs and also stopped the run-flow in the death overs.

OneIndia News