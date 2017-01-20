India Vs England: Here are the statistical highlights of 2nd ODI at Cuttack

Cuttack, Jan 19: Riding on centuries from two of its most seasoned match-winners i.e. Yuvraj Singh and Mahendra Singh Dhoni India edged England out by 15 runs in a high-scoring thriller in their second One-Day International (ODI) cricket match at the Barabati Stadium here on Thursday (Jan 19).

Match scorecard; Ind-Eng series schedule; Photos

The vintage pair of Yuvraj and Dhoni displayed superb form with the bat to help India recover from rare top order collapse from 23/3 and post a massive total of 381/6.

In reply, England came up with a brave challenge spearheaded by a century from Eoin Morgan to post 366/8 in the allotted 50 overs.

India thus sealed an unassaiable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Morgan scored 102 runs off just 81 deliveries with six boundaries and five sixes before being run out in the final stages. Indian bowlers especially spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin coupled by an intelligent death over bowling from Bhuvneshwar Kumar helped hosts remain on the winning side.

Here are the statistical highlights of the 2nd ODI:

1st ODI series win for skipper Virat Kohli as a full time captain: Virat Kohli became only the third Indian captain to win his maiden ODI series' as a full-time skipper. Kohli as captain at home: ODIs: 7 wins out of 7; Tests: 10 wins out of 12 (2 draws). He's yet to lose a game as a skipper at home. India's stupendous record against England: This is India's fifth consecutive bilateral ODI series win for India at home against England. Only series England won on Indian soil was in 1984-85. On a whole India have won 6 bilateral series against England at home, while shared two. Overall India have won 8 bilateral series against England while latter have won seven and one was shared. Another high scoring match: 747 runs were scored in this match. It is the second-most in any ODI in India. The highest being 825 runs between India and Sri Lanka in Rajkot in 2009-10 when both the sides scored 400+ runs and India won by 3 runs. India scored 414 runs in that game while Lanka scored 411, batting second. England failed to score big in final 10 overs England needed 113 runs in the last 10 overs to win the game but the visitors could only score 97. India, on the other hand, had plundered 120 runs in their final 10 overs of the innings. Yuvraj Singh announces his arrival in style Yuvraj Singh hammered his 14th ODI century, 7th at home and 4th against England. His 150 off 127 deliveries is the southpaw's highest individual total in ODIs. This was also his 13th hundred while batting at No. 4 or lower positions in ODIs which is the joint-second most by any batsman. Dhoni-Yuvraj record partnership India's two most successful middle-order batsmen of modern times, Yuvraj and Dhoni stitched a partnership of 256 runs. It was the 2nd-highest for any wicket against England, after Jayasuriya and Upul Tharanga's 286 in 2006 for the 1st wicket. It was also the 5th-highest partnership by an Indian batting pair for any wicket. Dhoni-Yuvraj's 256 run stand is the second highest partnership for fourth wicket after Azharuddin and Jadeja's 275*-run stand against Zimbabwe. This is also the first chance when Dhoni and Yuvraj both scored their respective hundreds in the same match. India have never lost an ODI in which Dhoni-Yuvraj have made a 100+ plus partnership. Rare Top-order collapse for India At one stage India were struggling at 25/3 in 4.4 overs. This was an instance of a rare top order collapse from India. Last time when India lost 3 wickets in first 5 overs of an ODI, before this match was in 2010 against Sri Lanka in Dhaka. Last such instance at home was in 2007 against Australia. A hundred after 6 years for Yuvraj Singh 2011 World Cup match against West Indies was the last occasion when Yuvraj had scored an ODI century. In 16 innings since World Cup 2011, the veteran batsman averaged only 18.32 in 17 inns with only 2 fifties before this knock. England are Yuvraj's favourite opponents After this match, Yuvraj's average against England in ODIs is 50.96. This is his best among the full-member opponents. He has scored a 150 in the second ODI, which is his highest ever individual score. MS Dhoni on record shattering spree Dhoni scored his 10th ODI hundred which is the first century by an Indian wicketkeeper against England. He smashed 6 massive sixes at Cuttack to take his tally of sixes to 203 which is the highest by an Indian batsman. Pakistan's Shahid Afridi (351), Sri Lanka's Sanath Jayasuriya (270) and West Indies' Chris Gayle (238) are the only batsmen ahead of Dhoni. Dhoni completed his 4000 ODI runs and became only the second Indian batsman after Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar to achieve this feat. Highest ODI totals against England: India's score against England at Cuttack on Thursday (Jan 19) was the third highest, overall. Earlier, New Zealand scored 398/5 at The Oval in June, 2015 while India scored 287/5 at Rajkot in Nov 2008. Another 350+ score for India India's 381/6 at Cuttack was the 23rd such instance when Men In Blue scored above 350 in ODIs - the most by any team.

OneIndia News