India Vs England: Here are the statistical highlights of 1st T20I in Kanpur

Kanpur, Jan 26: In a heartbreak for millions of Indian cricket fans on the occasion of 68th Republic Day celebrations, Team India on Thursday (Jan 26) suffered a humiliating defeat against England in the first T20 international match here at Green Park.

Match scorecard; Series schedule; Photos

Eoin Morgan played a captain's knock as England outplayed a listless India in all departments to record a crushing seven-wicket victory, thereby taking a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

England bowlers cashed in on the questionable shot selection of the Indian batsmen to restrict the hosts to 147 for seven, before Morgan led from front with a 51 off 38 balls to set up an emphatic win for his team.

(England outplayed us: Virat Kohli)

Joe Root too played his part well to remain unbeaten with runa-ball 46 as England overhauled the 148-run target with 11 balls to spare.

Having found some momentum after their first win of the tour in Kolkata, England will now eye a series win in shortest format. England, with their long batting line-up, were expected to chase down a target of 148 with little difficulty.

Here are the statistical highlights of the first ever T20I held at Green Park:

Forgettable start to captain Kohli in T20Is

The charismatic Indian captain, Virat Kohli, who has been almost invincible at home, suffered defeat in his first ever T20 international match after taking over from former skipper MS Dhoni.

India's defending woes continue

India's win-loss record when defending targets of 150 or less is 2-9 i.e. Men In Blue have lost 9 matches after scoring 150 or less. India's ratio of 0.22 is the worst among all full-member nations.

England's superb win record against India

England's win-loss record against India in T20Is is 6-3. Their 6 wins are the most by any team against India, New Zealand come second with 5 wins against Men In Blue.

Kohli opens for India for the second time

It was the third occasion when Kohli opened for India in T20Is. The Delhi dasher last opened for India was way back in 2012 against NZ when he scored 70. Today too he looked in sublime touch but his run feast was stopped by Moeen Ali at 19.

In IPL 2016, Kohli scored 921 runs in 15 inns as opener for his team Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Morgan completes 1500+ T20I runs

England skipper Eoin Morgan completed his 1500-plus runs in T20Is. Morgan is the first English batsman and 12th overall to reach the mark.

Moeen Ali's best performance in T20Is

Ali's 2/21 against India at Green Park was his best figures in T20Is. This is the third occasion when he grabbed 2 wickets in a T20I in 17 innings he has bowled.

Scores were equal at the halfway mark

England's score at end of 10 overs. India were 75/2 at the same stage. But it was the advantage of chasing that worked into England's favour for they required just 72 more runs in the final 10 overs to win the match. The visitors lost just one more wicket in their run chase while hosts losts 5 wickets between 10th and 20th over.

India failed to convert it big second half of their batting

India could only manage to score 22 runs in boundaries in the last 10 overs (4 fours & 1 six). It was their second-lowest when batting all 10 overs in 1st innings in T20Is. This was perhaps one of the reasons why India ended up posting a below par total on the board.

England's impressive run rate

England openers scored at 12 runs per over in the first 3 overs, without losing any wicket. Sam Billings and Jason Roy gave the visitors a flying start to put pressure early on at the hosts. Spinner Yuzvendra Chahal dismissed both the openers in the 4th over.

India spinners put a break over England's run rate

Englans spinners conceded 26 runs in 5 overs (4th to 8th), after the fast bowlers gave 36 runs in the first 3 overs.

Jasprit Bumrah pays for overstepping

Bumrah once again paid the price of overstepping after he bowled a perfect yorker to rip through Joe Root's defence on a no-ball. He even bowled Root on the next free-hit delivery to deny him any run.

OneIndia News