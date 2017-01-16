India Vs England: Here are the statistical highlights of 1st ODI at Pune

Pune, Jan 15: Skipper Virat Kohli smashed a majestic 122 while Kedar Jadhav conjured up a career-best 120 before India's lower middle-order held nerves to pull off an incredible three-wicket win over England in the first One-day International, in Pune on Sunday (Jan 15).

Kohli and Jadhav rattled up a sensational 200-run partnership for the fifth wicket to set up the platform after England set the hosts a stiff 351-run target.

Chips were down for India after losing four wickets for just 63 runs but Kohli and Jadhav scripted a comeback with their gritty batting as Mahendra Singh Dhoni (6) and Yuvraj Singh (15) could not contribute much in the chase.

India required 60 runs from the last 10 overs after the fall of both Kohli and Jadhav but Hardik Pandya ensured that their good work does not go waste with his responsible unbeaten 40-run innings.

Pandya saw Ravindra Jadeja losing his wicket in the 45th over but the young all-rounder kept his cool to steer India to the finish line. R Ashwin finished it in style, hammering Moeen Ali into the stands in the first ball of the 49th over.

India have taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match series with the next match scheduled in Cuttack on 19 January.

Here are the statistical highlights of the 1st ODI:

Kohli's 15th successful ODI ton:

This was the Delhi right-hander's 15th century in successful run chases. In doing so, Kohli surpassed Sachin Tendulkar's record of 14 centuries to construct three-figure scores in batting second and helping in India's winning cause.

Kohli also equalled Sachin Tendulkar's record with most centuries in ODI chases. He too has scored 17 ODI hundred batting second but outclassed Tendulkar by reaching this milestone in just 96 innings while the latter took 232 innings.

Jadhav's quickfire ton, fith by an Indian:

Kedar Jadhav's 65-ball effort was the fifth quickest hundred by an Indian batsman in ODIs. Before Jadhav, four India batsmen have slammed faster centuries in ODIs than. Kohli has done it twice (52 & 61 balls) while Virender Sehwag (60) and Yuvraj Yuvraj (64) are the other two.

Jadhav's 29-ball effort against England was the second quickest fifty by an Indian against England. MS Dhoni had made a 50 in 26 balls in Cardiff in 2011 against England.

Another historic run chase by Team India:

India's Sunday win was fourth highest successful run chase ever in ODIs.

A target of 350 or more has now been achieved on six occasions in ODIs. India have done it on three occasions. Men In Blue became first team to chase 350+ target against England.

India is the side with most 300+ when chasing and also happen to be the side with most successful 300+ chases.

Sensational Virat Kohli:

It was the third occassion when India chased down a target of 350+ ODIs. Interestingly so, Kohli has scored a hundred in all three of those run chases.

Top 5th wicket partnership:

The 200-run stand between Jadhav and Kohli is the fifth highest ODI partnership for 5th wicket, overall. This stand between Kohli-Jadhav, surpassed MS Dhoni-Suresh Raina's previous best partnership 196* against Zimbabwe.

Kohli's purple patch continues:

It was the tenth 50+ score for Kohli in his last 14 ODI innings. However, this is his first fifty in 10 ODIs against England. Kohli averaged of 16.9 in last 9 inns against England, before this game.

Poor show by Indian openers:

It was the first instance since 2005 when India openers aggregated less than 10 runs in a home ODI. Last occassion when Indian openers were dismissed before 10 was way back in 2005 against South Africa in Hyderabad when the first wicket fell at 3 runs. Rahul (8) & Dhawan (1) added only 9 runs in Sunday's game.

9 runs scored by openers Rahul and Dhawan is also their lowest in 49 ODIs. Last time the openers added fewer runs was against Bangladesh in Dhaka in 2014.

Good death over batting by England:

105 runs were added by England batsmen in the last 8 overs of England's innings. This is their second best performance in terms of death overs' batting in any away match and fourth highest since 2001. The visitors climbed from 245 in 42 overs to 350 in 50.

Top ODI total for England Vs India:

Sunday's 350/7 is the highest aggregate against India in ODIs. The previous best that England recorded against Men In Blue was 338/8 at Bengaluru during 2011 World Cup, this match ended in a tie.

Kohli's unbeaten streak at home, yet to lose a match in India!

Kohli is yet to suffer a loss as captain at home. He has won all 6 out of 6

ODIs as a captain and in Tests the charismatic skipper has already won 10 out of 12 matches while remaining two resulted in a draw.

OneIndia News