5th Test: India thrash England by an innings and 75 runs to claim series 4-0

Chennai, Dec 20: England were bundled out for 207 as India thrashed the visitors by an innings and 75 runs on the final day of the fifth and final Test, here on Tuesday (December 20).

Ravindra Jadeja produced a career-best figures of 7/48 in the second innings to help India claim the five-Test rubber 4-0. The southpaw grabbed a total of 10 wickets in the match. India set a new record, being unbeaten in 18 Tests.



All India Players Recent Match Played: India won by an innings and 75 runs

The opening game was a draw. This is India's biggest series win against England, the previous best being 3-0 in 1992-93.

Team India produced another top-class performance to outclass the Alastair Cook-led side and settled the score with England to lift the Anthony De Mello Trophy. (Karun slams maiden 300: Sehwag, Gayle welcome him into the elite club)

Trailing by 282, England openers Cook (49) and Keaton Jennings (54) gave their side a good start but were removed by Jadeja quickly in the post lunch session.

Ever since openers' departure, wickets kept falling for England and pressure kept mounting over visitors. Jadeja got the help from India's frontline spinner R Ashwin and Amit Mishra as he kept taking wickets from his end.

(Kohli-led India sets new Test record with win in Chennai)

Jadeja then gave visitors another jolt by removing Joe Root for six with the help of DRS. The review helped India overturn umpire's decision as the ball tracker confirned it hitting Root's leg stump.

Jonny Bairstow (1) was the 4th wicket to fall as he was removed by superb catch over the shoulders by Ravindra Jadeja.

Earlier, the visitors denied hosts any wickets in the morning session as they reached 96 without loss at lunch. Openers Jennings (46) and Cook (47) frustrated the Indian bowlers.

Indian fielders dropped a couple of close catches which helped England consolidate their innings. England now trail by 185 runs.

Visitors resumed their innings from the overnight score of 12 for no loss as they trail India by 270 runs.

