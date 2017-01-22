India Vs England, 3rd ODI: Jason Roy hits fifty as openers give visitors a steady start

Kolkata, Jan 22: India skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bowl first against England in the third and final one-day international (ODI) on Sunday (January 22), here.

India have made just one change in their Playing XI as Ajinkya Rahane has replaced Shikhar Dhawan.



England on the other hand have made two changes by playing Sam Billings and Jonny Bairstow in place of Joe Root and Alex Hales.

There will be a lot of pressure on Indian openers KL Rahul and Rahane as opening has been a weak spot of this formidable Indian batting line-up.

Having already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series, India would be hoping to make a clean sweep against England in front of crowd at Eden Gardens. Visitors, on the other hand would be eying their first win on India tour to start the upcoming T20I series on a positive note.

As there will be no 50-over engagement before June, when the Champions Trophy gets underway in England, coach Anil Kumble and captain Kohli have a final chance to assess the squad before they get into whites again for the one-off Test against Bangladesh and then the four-match series against Australia.

The hosts have played like a well-oiled machine so far in the series whether chasing or batting first. If in the first tie, it was Kohli's turn to lead from the front in a 351-run chase along with Kedar Jadhav stepping up; the second offing was all about deja vu as seasoned campaigners Yuvraj Singh (150) and Mahendra Singh Dhoni (134) jogged back time with a sublime 256-run stand for the fourth wicket.

The duo, important cogs in India's 2011 World Cup winning wheel, dragged India out of a hole with vintage batting displays after joining hands with the team tottering at 25/3 batting first.

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane, KL Rahul, MS Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Yuvraj Singh, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah.

England: Eoin Morgan (captain), Jason Roy, Sam Billings, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, David Willey, Jake Ball.

