India Vs England, 2nd T20I: Eoin Morgan wins toss, invites Virat Kohli to bat first

Nagpur, Jan 29: England skipper Eoin Morgan won the toss in the second Twenty20 international match against India and elected to bowl first, here on Sunday (Jan 29).

Both India and England have made one change each in their Playing XI for the second T20I.

India have brought in leg-spinner Amit Mishra in place of off-spinner Parvez Rasool while England replaced Liam Plunkett with bowling all-rounder Liam Dawson.

It is going to be a must win game for India as England have also taken 1-0 lead in the series.

The last time that India lost a series was 2-3 against South Africa in October 2015. After receiving a sound thrashing in the 1st T20I at Kanpur, the hosts' first aim will be to keep the series alive.

Kohli, unbeaten as skipper (series-wise) at home in all forms, will be hoping to improve their performance at the venue, where the 'Men in Blue' have lost both their previous encounters.

Playing XI:

India: Virat Kohli (captain), lokesh Rahul, MS Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Yuvraj Singh, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Suresh Raina, Amit Mishra, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ashish Nehra, Jasprit Bumrah.

England: Eoin Morgan (captain), Jason Roy, Sami Billings, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Moeen Ali, Chris Jordan, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills.

