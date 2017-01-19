India Vs England, 2nd ODI: Woakes removes Rahul, Kohli and Dhawan; hosts in deep trouble

Cuttack, Jan 19: England captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and invited Indian skipper Virat Kohli to bat first in the second one-day international (ODI) match at Cuttack here on Thursday (January 19).

Ind-Eng series schedule; Photos

Both the sides have made one changes each in their playing XI. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has replaced Umesh Yadav in the Indian side while Adil Rashid misses out and Liam Plunkett comes for England.



V Kohli

EJG Morgan

Profile

Gallery

All India Players Recent Match Played: India won by 3 wickets Profile

Gallery

All England Players Recent Match Played: India won by 3 wickets

"It looks very similar to the wicket we played in Pune. It is hotter here and dew may come in later. We were probably a few runs short in Pune upon reflection. Hopefully, we can correct that today," said Morgan after winning the toss.

England have won the toss and they will bowl first. India's only change - Bhuvneshwar Kumar in for Umesh Yadav @Paytm #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/RZEADwDGOo — BCCI (@BCCI) January 19, 2017

"It is a pretty good surface, and batting first is not a bad thing. We have one change with Bhuvneshwar Kumar coming in for Umesh Yadav," Kohli said.

It is a must win game for England to keep themselves alive in the three-match series while Men In Blue would be eyeing to win and claim the series.

Here is your England XI - thoughts? 🤔#IndvEng pic.twitter.com/GpTdULGEYn — England Cricket (@englandcricket) January 19, 2017

As for the venue, Barabati Stadium hosted its last ODI more than two years ago when India put up a record 363/5 here en route to thrashing Sri Lanka by 169 runs on November 2, 2014 to set the tone for a 5-0 clean sweep.

However, India last played here on October 5, 2015 in a Twenty20 International that they lost by six wickets after being skittled out for 92.

Playing XI:

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wicketkeeper), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Yuvraj Singh, Hardik Pandya, Kedar Jadhav, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

England: Eoin Morgan (captain), Jason Roy, Alex Hales, Joe Root, Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Moeen Ali, Jake Ball, Liam Plunkett, Ben Stokes, David Willey, Chris Woakes.

OneIndia News