India Vs England, 1st T20I: India lose Rahul, Kohli and Yuvraj after good start

Kanpur, Jan 26: England skipper Eoin Morgan won the toss and invited India captain Virat Kohli to bat first in the first Twenty20 international match here on Thursday (January 26).

England have made four changes in their Playing XI from their last ODI by brininging in Tymal Mills, Joe Root, Chris Jordan and Adil Rashid into the fold.



India, on the other hand, have brought in Suresh Raina, Parvez Rasool, Manish Pandey, Yuzvendra Chahal and Ashish Nehra in their Playing XI.

KL Rahul will open India's innings with skipper Kohli. Young Indian side is equally balanced by presence of veteran players like Raina, MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh.

India would hope its young guns will fire on the big stage and carry forward the exceptional dominance over England.

India have a different squad for the T20Is compared to the one that was picked for the preceding ODI series. The six players who were not part of the 50-over squad are Rishabh Pant, Mandeep Singh, Chahal, Rasool, Raina and Nehra.

Frontline spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja have been rested, making way for off-spinner Rasool and the experienced Amit Mishra, who travelled with the ODI squad.

Playing XI:

India: Virat Kohli (captain), KL Rahul, MS Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Yuvraj Singh, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Suresh Raina, Parvez Rasool, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ashish Nehra, Jasprit Bumrah.

England: Eoin Morgan (captain), Jason Roy, Sam Billings, Joe Root, Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Chris Jordan, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills.

