India Vs England, 1st ODI: Virat Kohli wins toss, elects to bowl first

Pune, Jan 15: Team India's newly appointed captain Virat Kohli, on Sunday (Jan 15), won his first toss as the full time ODI captain as the hosts elected to bowl first against England, here at Pune in the first match.

India's comeback man Yuvraj Singh has found a place in the playing XI after a gap of two years. He last played his ODI match in 2013 against South Africa.

Yuvraj will be playing for India after ten months, his last appearance being in the World T20 championship in which the Dhoni-led team lost the semifinals to the West Indies.

Manish Pandey, Ajinkya Rahane, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Amit Mishra missed out in the first ODI. A new era begins with Kohli as captain.

Kohli seems to take the advantage of utilising the dampness in the pitch and considering the dew factor, later in the evening, decided to bowl.

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni will be playing under Kohli for the first time as a pure wicket-keeper batsman and it would be interesting to see how the new arrangement works for India.

Playing XI:

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, MS Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Yuvraj Singh, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah.

England: Eoin Morgan (Captain), Jason Roy, Alex Hales, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, David Willey, Jake Ball.

