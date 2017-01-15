India Vs Bangladesh: One-off Test at Hyderabad postponed by a day to February 9

Hyderabad, Jan 15: The one-off Test between India and Bangladesh has been pushed by a day and will now take place from Feb 9-13 here.

"We have received the notification from BCCI. The game will start on Thursday (Feb 9) instead of Wednesday, February 8," John Manoj, Hyderabad Cricket Association secretary, confirmed to PTI.

The BCCI feels that overall crowd attendance over five days will be better with the game beginning on a Thursday.

Bangladesh have toured India in the past for multi-team events but has never played a Test or bilateral series against the home team.

Bangladesh are currently playing in New Zealand and they are expected to arrive in India by February 1, after which they would play a three-day warm-up match followed by the Test.

PTI