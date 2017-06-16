India U-19 squads for England cricket tour announced

Mumbai, June 16: Promising Haryana batsman Himanshu Rana will lead the India Under-19 squad for next month's two four-day matches against England while his compatriot Prithvi Shaw of Mumbai will skipper the side in the subsequent five one-day matches during the tour, a BCCI release stated on Friday (June 16).

The Indian colts will start their tour with a two-day warm-up game on July 19-20 before playing the first four-day game from July 23-26 at Chesterfield. The second four-day match will be held from July 31-August 3 in Worcester.

The first one-dayer will be played on August 7 at Cardiff followed by the second on August 9 at Canterbury. The third and fourth games will be played on August 12 and 14 at Hove and Bristol respectively, while the final one-dayer will be hosted at Taunton on August 16.



Squads:



Team for four-day matches: Himanshu Rana (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Shubman Gill, Manjot Kalra, Riyan Parag Das, S. Radhakrishnan, Harvik Desai, Het Patel, Harsh Tyagi, Ashok Sandhu, Rahul Chahar, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Darshan Nalkande, Vivekanand Tiwari.

Team for one-day matches: Prithvi Shaw (Captain), Shubman Gill, Himanshu Rana, S Radhakrishnan, Salman Khan, Abhishek Sharma, Harvik Desai, Het Patel, Anukul Roy, Shiva Singh, Rahul Chahar, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Yash Thakur, Ishan Porel.

IANS