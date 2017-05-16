India to tour West Indies for 5 ODI, 1 T20I series: Here is the full schedule

New Delhi, May 16: Team India will embark upon a tour of West Indies after the conclusion of the ICC Champions Trophy in England on June 18.

India will travel to the Caribbean Islands for a limited overs series, starting June 23, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed on Tuesday (May 16).

India will play five One-day Internationals (ODIs) and a one-off Twenty20 international in the series, which will be played till July 9.

The opening two ODIs will be played at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain. While the third and the fourth matches will be hosted at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua.

The final ODI and the lone T20I will be played at the Sabina Park in Jamaica.

Here is the schedule and the venue of the short tour:

1st ODI - June 23 - Queen's Park Oval (Port of Spain)

2nd ODI - June 25 - Queen's Park Oval (Port of Spain)

3rd ODI - June 30 - Sir Vivian Richards Stadium (Antigua)

4th ODI - July 2 - Sir Vivian Richards Stadium (Antigua)

5th ODI - July 6 - Sabina Park (Jamaica)

One-off T20I - July 9 - Sabina Park (Jamaica)

Channels: Ten Sports, Ten 1

OneIndia News