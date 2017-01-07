India Test captaincy came as a surprise to me, reveals Virat Kohli

Bengaluru, Jan 7: India's star batsman Virat Kohli today (January 7) revealed that he was surprised to get the Test captaincy 2 years ago.

Kohli is now the national team's skipper in all 3 formats - Test, One Day Internationals and Twenty20 Internationals. He was appointed as limited overs leader yesterday (January 6) for the home series against England. (Kohli thanks 'humble' Dhoni)



In December 2014, an injury to Mahendra Singh Dhoni elevated Kohli as Test leader, against Australia in Adelaide. India lost that game despite Kohli's superb 141 in the second innings.

On Wednesday (January 4), Dhoni relinquished limited overs captaincy and the selectors chose Kohli in his place.

The 28-year-old Kohli said he was told about leading the Test side only a day before the match.

"Test captaincy, I think I was told a day before at a meeting that MS (Dhoni) is not going to play the first Test in Adelaide and I am going to be captaining the country," Kohli told the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) website on Saturday.

"It was quite surprising for me because I did not expect it at all. Because, in my head, I was still finding my feet in Test cricket, as a batsman. But the responsibility worked beautifully for me. That took a bit of time to process and understand how it is done," he added.

On December 9, 2014, Kohli became India's 32nd Test captain. Since then he has enjoyed a phenomenal run both as skipper and batsman, in the five-day format. So far he has won 14 Tests out of 22, as captain.

Recently under his leadership India thrashed England 4-0 in a five-match rubber.

