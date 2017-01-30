India stun England in 2nd T20I: Here are statistical highlights from nail-biting thriller

Nagpur, Jan 30: India produced an disciplined bowling performance to deny England their first limited-overs series in the country since 1984, winning the second Twenty-20 International (T20I) here on Sunday (Jan 29) by five runs.

Defending a paltry total of 144 after being sent into bat in the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, India held their nerves and bowled exceptionally well and shocked England. (2nd ODI: India beat England in a thriller)

The visitors, seemingly in control, faltered at the end to be restricted to 139/6 in the 20 overs.

Young pacer Jasprit Bumrah bowled an inspired last over, conceding only two runs, to deny Eoin Morgan & Co a victory. He finished the match with figures of 20/2 in his four overs, giving away only three runs in the 18th over.

Veteran pacer Asish Nehra (3/28) also contributed to India's win.

Earlier, India posted a paltry total. Opener KL Rahul (71) was the top scorer for the hosts while Manish Pandey contributed with a crucial 30 runs.

Here are the key highlights from the nail-biting encounter:

Bumrah's sensational death overs bowling:

Bumrah's last 2 overs i.e. 18th and 20th overs conceded just 5 runs, which eventually took the side to a 5-run win.

Nehra's best T20I figures:

Ashish Nehra's 28 runs and 3 wickets at an economy of 7.00 in Nagpur was 37-year-old pacer's best T20I performance.

Ben Stokes' best batting figures:

With his score of 38 in Nagpur Stokes went past his previous best batting figure of 31 in T20Is, which came against West Indies in 2011. He has made his career best in this match.

Team's batting first win at Nagpur:

8 of the last 11 matches played at Nagpur have been won by the teams defending a target. 123 is the highest successful run chase in the 10 previous T20 interanational matches held in Nagpur.

Amit Mishra claims 200 T20 wickets:

Mishra became 2nd Indian player after Ravichandran Ashwin to take 200 wickets in T20s. Eoin Morgan was Mishra's 200th scalp.

Nehra's superb bowling performance in powerplays:

15 wickets were taken in powerplays (first 6 overs) in T20Is since start of 2016 by Nehra, including 2 at Sunday - the most by any bowler.

Five wickets taken in final three overs:

This game was the second instance when India lost five wickets in the last three overs of an innings (17th to 20th). The first occasion when Men In Blue lost 5 wickets in final 3 overs of a T20I match was also against England, in 2011 at Old Trafford.

KL Rahul becomes top scorer for India against England:

With his 71-run-knock against England, Rahul became the top scorer for the side in T20I against England. Previously, this record was held by Virender Sehwag when he scored 67 at Durban in 2007.

Yuvraj Singh's lean patch in T20Is:

Yuvraj's average in his last 15 T20I innings is a paltry 17.58. He has scored only 211 runs at strike rate of 95.04 with only one 30+ score in the last 15 matches.

Kohli's worst numbers againts England in T20Is:

Kohli's average against England in eight T20Is is 29.25. This is batting masterclass's worst performance in this format against any team. He has made 20+ in six of the eight games against England.

First win by India at Nagpur:

In the previous two T20Is played by India in Nagpur, they have lost both. India failed to chase on both those occasions, but they batted first on Sunday.

