India squad announced for Champions Trophy 2017

New Delhi, May 8: The 15-man Indian squad for ICC Champions Trophy 2017 was announced today (May 8) by the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) selection panel. There were no surprises.

India had missed the squad announcement deadline of April 25 due to revenue sharing issues with the International Cricket Council (ICC).

There were speculations that India might pull out of the tournament but on Sunday (May 7), at the Special General Meeting (SGM), BCCI took a decision to send the team to Champions Trophy.

Rohit Sharma and Mohammed Shami returned while KL Rahul missed out due to injury. Legspinner Amit Mishra was dropped.

India, the defending champions, are in Group B with Pakistan, South Africa and Sri Lanka.

The Virat Kohli-led team begins campaign against Pakistan on June 4 at Edgbaston. They face Sri Lanka on June 8 followed by South Africa on June 11. The top 2 teams from each group qualify for the semi-finals.

Champions Trophy is contested by the top 8 teams in the ICC ODI Team Rankings table as on September 30, 2015.

Here is India's squad for Champions Trophy 2017

1. Virat Kohli (captain) This will be Kohli's first time as India senior captain at an ICC event. Previously, he had led India Under-19 at World Cup and won in 2008. 2. Rohit Sharma It is a comeback for right-handed Rohit, who missed the recent home season due to injury. He is set to open batting. 3. Ajinkya Rahane Rahane and Rohit will reunite at the top of the order. India will miss the services of KL Rahul, who is injured. 4. Shikhar Dhawan Left-handed Shikhar will be the back-up opener. He did not have a good home ODI series against England but has been playing well in the ongoing IPL 2017. 5. Kedar Jadhav Kedar has struggled so far in IPL 2017 for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) but he has performed well in the 50-over format. 6. Yuvraj Singh Veteran all-rounder Yuvraj gets another chance to add an ICC silverware. This could be his last Champions Trophy. 7. Manish Pandey For Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 10, Manish has been in terrific form. The Karnataka right-hander will look forward to continue the same in England. 8. Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wicketkeeper) In 2013, Dhoni led India to Champions Trophy glory. Now he will be playing as a wicketkeeper-batsman. Dhoni too could be playing in his last Champions Trophy. Dhoni has not been at his best in IPL 10. 9. Hardik Pandya Hardik has been impressive as an all-rounder. He has done well in the limited chances he got at the international level. He too is in good form in IPL 2017. 10. Ravindra Jadeja Jadeja is another key all-rounder for India in their title defence. He will be hoping to carry his Test form into ODIs. 11. Ravichandran Ashwin Ashwin is not playing in IPL 2017 and is well rested. He is India's number one spinner and hopes are high on him. He might be rusty without match practice but should get into his groove soon. 12. Umesh Yadav Right-arm paceman Umesh too is in good form in IPL 2017. He will be hoping to carry Twenty20 form into ODIs. 13. Mohammed Shami Shami has returned after an injury lay-off and is doing well in IPL for Delhi Daredevils (DD). He is back in international cricket after nearly 5 months. He has not played ODIs since World Cup 2015 in Australia. 14. Bhuvneshwar Kumar One of the main bowlers for India is Bhuvneshwar. He is yet again proving his worth in IPL 10 for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). He is currently the leading wicket-taker in this season's IPL. Conditions in England will suit his bowling. 15. Jasprit Bumrah In the limited overs format, Bumrah is emerging as one of the best young fast bowlers in India. His ability to bowl yorkers consistently is a big advantage. This is his first Champions Trophy.

#CT #TeamIndia - Virat (C), Shikhar, Rohit, Rahane, MSD (wk), Yuvraj, Kedar, Hardik, Ashwin, Jadeja, Shami, Umesh, Bhuvi, Bumrah & Manish pic.twitter.com/pQOgpO9JNf — BCCI (@BCCI) May 8, 2017

