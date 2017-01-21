India series: Jonny Bairstow replaces Alex Hales in England's T20I squad

Jonny Bairstow was named as the replacement for the injured Alex Hales in England's T20I squad to face India.

Kolkata, Jan 21: England wicket-keeper batsman Jonny Bairstow has replaced the injured Alex Hales in the squad for the three T20 Internationals to be played against India from January 26.

Hales fractured his right hand while attempting a catch during the second ODI in Cuttack on Thursday (January 19), ruling himself out of the third ODI as well as the T20 series.

A file picture of Jonny Bairstow
His replacement, Bairstow, was already part of the ODI squad and will now remain in India till the end of the tour. (3rd Ind-Eng ODI preview)

The England team announced the inclusion of Bairstow in the T20 squad on its Twitter handle.

While Bairstow is yet to feature in the ODI series, he kept wickets for all five Test matches that preceded the limited overs series. After Tests, England face another whitewash in the ODI after trailing 2-0.

Story first published: Saturday, January 21, 2017, 12:40 [IST]
