India series: Jonny Bairstow replaces Alex Hales in England's T20I squad

Kolkata, Jan 21: England wicket-keeper batsman Jonny Bairstow has replaced the injured Alex Hales in the squad for the three T20 Internationals to be played against India from January 26.

Hales fractured his right hand while attempting a catch during the second ODI in Cuttack on Thursday (January 19), ruling himself out of the third ODI as well as the T20 series.



His replacement, Bairstow, was already part of the ODI squad and will now remain in India till the end of the tour. (3rd Ind-Eng ODI preview)

.@jbairstow21 will replace @AlexHales1 in our IT20 squad for the three-match series against @BCCI - starts Jan 26 #Kanpur #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/CzikyO9Pzy — England Cricket (@englandcricket) January 21, 2017

The England team announced the inclusion of Bairstow in the T20 squad on its Twitter handle.

While Bairstow is yet to feature in the ODI series, he kept wickets for all five Test matches that preceded the limited overs series. After Tests, England face another whitewash in the ODI after trailing 2-0.

