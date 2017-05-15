India's Deepti Sharma slams 188, puts on world record 320-run ODI stand with Poonam Raut

Indian woman opener Deepti Sharma stormed herself into record books after slamming 188 against Ireland in an ODI match against Ireland on Monday (May 15).

By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

New Delhi, May 15: Indian woman opener Deepti Sharma stormed herself into record books after slamming 188 against Ireland in an ODI match against Ireland on Monday (May 15).

While playing against Ireland in the Quadrangular Series, in Potchefstroom (South Africa) the 19-year-old Deepti smashed highest score from an Indian in the ODIs.

India's Mona Meshram, left, congratulates Deepti Sharma as she completes fifty runs against South Africa during their ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier final one-day international cricket match in Colombo
File photo: India's Mona Meshram, left, congratulates Deepti Sharma as she completes fifty runs against South Africa during their ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier final one-day international cricket match in Colombo.

It is now the 2nd highest score in women's ODI after Australia's Belinda Clark's 229* against Denmark in 1997.

She took just 160 deliveries to reach the milestone. Her knock was laced with 27 boundaries and two sixes. 

The previous highest individual total by a female Indian cricketer was 138* scored by Jaya Sharma against Pakistan women's cricket team in Karachi in 2005.

Her opening partner Poonam Raut scored 109 off 116 deliveries before being retired out.

The duo put up a record opening stand of a massive 320 runs as India lost their first wicket in the 46th over. It is the highest score for any wicket in the ODIs.

To talk about the uniqueness of this feat, the record for highest opening stand in men's cricket is 286 between Sri Lanka's Upul Tharanga and Sanath Jayasuriya which they scored against England in 2006.

Riding over incredible batting performances, India posted a mammoth 358/3 against Ireland setting a target of 359 to win.  

It is India's highest ever team total in the ODIs. They have surpassed their previous best of 298 for two against West Indies women made in 2004.

Earlier in the series, veteran India pacer Jhulan Goswami become the all-time highest wicket-taker in Women's ODIs with 181 scalps in 153 matches.

The Quadrangular Series is being played between India, South Africa, Zimbabwe and Ireland women's team. India have so far won all three of their matches in the series.

Top 5 ODI scores from Women cricketers:

Player's Name    Country   Score      Opponent       Year   
1. Belinda Clark  Australia 229*  Denmark   1997
2. Deepti Sharma   India 188  Ireland   2017 
3. Charlotte Edwards      England 173*  Ireland   1997
4. Stafanie Taylor  West Indies   171  Sri Lanka  2013
5. Tammy Beaumont  England 168  Pakistan  2016

    

The BCCI congratulated Deepti for her personal best in ODIs. 

OneIndia News

Read more about:

team india, record, cricket, odi

Story first published: Monday, May 15, 2017, 17:43 [IST]
Other articles published on May 15, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...