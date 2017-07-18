India pacer Mohammed Shami's Kolkata residence attacked by angry youths

Kolkata, July 18: India pacer Mohammed Shami's residence was reportedly attacked by local youths here who tried to barge into his apartment.

'Cool' MS Dhoni pacifies angry Mohammed Shami

The caretaker of the India paceman's residence was assaulted by angry youths were miffed withe cricketer's driver.

As per a ABP News report, the incident occurred on Saturday (July 15) night, when Shami and his wife were returning to their residence in South Kolkata's Katjunagar.

"Shami's driver was allegedly driving too fast through the narrow lanes and almost ended up colliding with a local youth's motorcycle parked meters away from the paceman's residence. This led to a heated argument between the youth and Shami's driver," the report claimed.

The Bengal cricketer pacified both the parties as he saw the matters going out of hand. The situation seemed to have got under control after Shami's interference and both parties retreated soon after.

But after some time, a few youths reached outside the cricketer's residence to seek revenge.

The gang hurled abuses and also manhandled the gatekeeper, who tried to stop them from entering his residence. Unable to break in, the gang fled but the entire incident was caught in the CCTV camera.

Following this, Shami's wife lodged an FIR at Jadhavpur Police Station. Taking cognisance of the complaint, the cops indentified the youths from the CCTV footage and arrested three youths.

Shami will soon be joining Team India for the upcoming tour of Sri Lanka. The Indian side, under the leadership of Virat Kohli, will play 3 Tests, 5 ODIs and a T20I in the island nation.

OneIndia News