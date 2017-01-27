India paceman Mohammed Shami's father passes away

Kanpur, Jan 27: Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami's father Tousif Ali has passed away after suffering a heart attack, forcing the cricketer to leave his rehab with the T20 team and rush to Amroha from here.

Ind-Eng series schedule; Photos

Shami, who is undergoing rehab after recuperating from knee injury, was with the team during the first T20 against England here. Shami left for Amroha late last night (January 26). (Shami's father slams fanatics)



Mohammed Shami Profile

Gallery

All India Players Recent Match Played: India won by 8 wickets

The pacer's father had been hospitalised since January 5 when he had first suffered a heart attack. (Shami trolled over wife's picture)

Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA) Secretary Yudhvir Singh said the rest of the Indian team left for Lucknow today from where they boarded the flight for Nagpur, the venue of the second T20 on January 29.

Earlier this month, Shami tweeted these 2 pictures with his father at a hospital, where he was undergoing treatment.

Much better after operation in Gurgao pic.twitter.com/fCYtC1dOxy — Mohammed Shami (@MdShami11) January 13, 2017

After operation pic.twitter.com/1iZJMsMpRB — Mohammed Shami (@MdShami11) January 11, 2017

PTI