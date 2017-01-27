India paceman Mohammed Shami's father passes away

India fast bowler Mohammed Shami's father passed away after suffering a heart attack.

Kanpur, Jan 27: Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami's father Tousif Ali has passed away after suffering a heart attack, forcing the cricketer to leave his rehab with the T20 team and rush to Amroha from here.

Shami, who is undergoing rehab after recuperating from knee injury, was with the team during the first T20 against England here. Shami left for Amroha late last night (January 26). (Shami's father slams fanatics)

Shami with his father at a hospital earlier this month. This picture was tweeted by the paceman himself
The pacer's father had been hospitalised since January 5 when he had first suffered a heart attack. (Shami trolled over wife's picture)

Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA) Secretary Yudhvir Singh said the rest of the Indian team left for Lucknow today from where they boarded the flight for Nagpur, the venue of the second T20 on January 29.

Earlier this month, Shami tweeted these 2 pictures with his father at a hospital, where he was undergoing treatment.

PTI

Story first published: Friday, January 27, 2017, 14:55 [IST]
